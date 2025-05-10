Limestone County hiring event highlights ongoing support for job seekers, employers Published 6:49 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

The Limestone County Economic Development Association (LCEDA) hosted a hiring event this week aimed at connecting local job seekers with area employers.

Held Tuesday at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, the hiring event was offered via a partnership between LCEDA and the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce. The May 6 session brought together approximately ten local companies that have current open positions, affording job-seeking attendees an opportunity to network, learn about available job openings, and participate in same-day interviews while they were still on site.

A highlight of this year’s event is Career Connect, an online hiring platform. According to LCEDA, Career Connect has successfully linked thousands of job seekers with employment opportunities in other regions of the state.

Email newsletter signup

If you’re on the hunt for your next job and didn’t attend the event, you can still register via the Career Connect platform. Visit www.northalabamajobs.com/ATHENS and complete your digital resume, apply for open positions, and receive 24/7 support. Anyone who’s looking for a job in north Alabama is eligible to sign up, whether or not they attended this week’s hiring event.

Career Connect is for employers, too: Companies can easily register on the platform, post active positions at no cost, and access job seekers’ digital resumes through a secure employer dashboard. To register your company for Career Connect, visit www.northalabamajobs.com/job-connect/employer-login.

“One of our top priorities is strengthening the local workforce by helping more people enter or re-enter the labor market,” said Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, in an advance press release. “This hiring event gives us a real opportunity to increase labor force participation and match job seekers with employers who are ready to hire.”

Companies in attendance at this week’s hiring event included the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), Old Black Bear Brewing, Crawford’s Gifts, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Huntsville Coca-Cola, Custom Assembly/MCK Trucking, Gulf Distributing Holdings, Rogers Group, and more.