(Column) Public fishing lakes in Bibb, Chambers Counties back open Published 4:11 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Another lake in the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Public Fishing Lakes (PFLs) program is set to reopen this weekend, continuing the program’s legacy of serving communities that don’t have easy access to the waterways, impoundments and rivers in the state.

Bibb County Lake in West Blocton, Alabama, resumed operations on Saturday, April 26, under the new management of Micah and Amanda Dean. The 100-acre lake features multiple covered fishing piers, a boat ramp and restroom facilities. Bait, fishing tackle and snacks are available to purchase. A valid state fishing license and a daily fishing permit are required at all PFLs.

“We freshened up things at Bibb,” said Jonathan Brown, the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division biologist who oversees the operations of the PFLs. “We did some upgrades and renovations to the buildings. The creel limits will remain the same.

“Bibb is one we always have big bass pulled out of every year. If they’re not double digits, they’re close to it. We had one of our electro-fishing boats at the lake, and there were several nine-pounders. And the lake has a good crappie population.”

Chambers County Lake near Lafayette reopened on February 1 after a complete renovation of that lake. The lake was drained. The dam regraded. And a new drain tower was installed before the lake was restocked with catfish, bass and bream.

“This was a two-year process that started in 2023,” Brown said. “They are just now starting to catch catfish and bluegills.”

Bibb County Lake and Chambers County Lake are among 23 PFLs in 20 counties across the state that provide recreation and fishing opportunities, which can provide valuable protein sources for those in rural communities. For more information on the PFL program, which started after World War II, visit www.outdooralabama.com/where-freshwater-fish/alabama-public-fishing-lakes for details on the lakes, including the six lakes that are currently closed for renovations and/or repairs.

“We hope to have Washington County Lake open in the next month,” Brown said. “We’re just waiting for the water levels to come up. We hope to reopen several more lakes that have been closed for renovation or repairs in the next few years.

“At Coffee County and Marion County lakes, we’re working with local municipalities to run the lakes. We will manage the biological side, and the municipalities will run the locations as well as adding new construction and amenities. They will follow our rules and regulations, and we will manage the fish populations, but when that transfer takes place in the future, the timelines will be in their hands.”

The Alabama Legislature has provided $6 million in funding for repairs and improvements to the PFLs.

“Those funds are appropriated for each lake,” Brown said. “At DeKalb, the money is being used for new aluminum fishing piers. At Marion, it’s going to a whole lake renovation. At Monroe, it’s appropriated for upgrades. We will be constructing a new bait shop and event space at Walker. Some lakes will require necessary repairs to the drain towers. The lifespan of a drain tower is about 25 years, and some of our drain towers are a lot older. Some lakes have to close to get those replaced, but it’s well worth it for the health of the lake and fish populations.”

Brown said it is hard to choose the top PFLs because angler success can be very relative.

“Some lakes fish well for bass, but it all depends on what the anglers want,” he said. “When you add angler success and foot traffic, we have our big five lakes that are larger in size and closer to large populations of people. Lee County Lake, close to Opelika, is the largest (130 acres) in the system. The bass fishermen who know what they’re doing are pulling big bass out of the lake. Chambers County has a ‘new lake’ effect when you can catch a lot of fish. Madison County Lake is another one that has good fishing, but a lot of the foot traffic comes from the aesthetics as well. The scenery and quality fishing encourage a lot of foot traffic.”

All those factors play roles in the importance of the PFLs to Alabamians who don’t have a boat or are not able to drive to one of Alabama’s productive waterways or reservoirs for fishing or recreational opportunities.

“The original mission of these lakes was to provide fishing opportunities for those in rural areas that are not close to waterways,” Brown said. “When we have to close one of the lakes, we hear about it from the community. Decades ago, this was the main source of food for some people. Honestly, we still have old-timers who still do that. They visit the lake every day, and it is a source of food. That is very important. Some lakes provide the best fishing around where people can catch something, like catfish, and you can take a kid to fish from the bank.

“And then it’s just recreation. The other sentiment we hear is that our community has nothing else like this. They don’t have parks or scenic places to get away and relax, and some lakes have trails where people get their daily exercise. In small towns, this is the only thing they have. We hear that a lot. These lakes are important resources for the public.”

ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship highlighted the additional outdoor recreational opportunities the PFLs provide. Pike County Lake in Troy, Dale County Lake in Ozark and Walker County Lake in Jasper feature community archery parks and walking trails that are open to the public year-round. A birdwatching tower is also available at Walker County Lake.

“The PFLs have been very popular over the years for fishing, but now we are seeing great interest in expanding the recreational opportunities at these facilities,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “Walking trails, archery parks, birdwatching platforms, paddling opportunities and small meeting facilities are being added through partnerships with cities, counties and local foundations. This has been great and really expands the use of these locations. We are working diligently to continue to make our state lakes great places to visit, not only for fishing, but also for fun and recreation for entire families in these rural areas.”

Daily fishing permits are now $5, but there is no longer a fee for launching angler-owned fishing boats. Boat rentals are available for $10 a day. To see the most current operation schedule visit outdooralabama.com/where-freshwater-fish/alabama-public-fishing-lakes or call the area WFF district office. A valid state fishing license is also required for those ages 16 to 65.

David Rainer is author of Outdoor Alabama Weekly, a column on hunting/fishing/outdoors in Alabama.