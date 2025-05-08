WIC income guidelines increase Published 3:13 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Alabama’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (better known as WIC) have increased, and additional people may qualify. If you are a woman who is pregnant, has had a baby within the past six months, or is currently breastfeeding, or if you are the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5, you are encouraged to contact your local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

WIC participants may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member. Cash value benefits are available to purchase fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, with each child receiving $26 a month, pregnant and postpartum women receiving $47 a month, and breastfeeding women receiving $52 a month. In addition to nutritious food benefits, WIC participants receive free nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals. Alabama’s WIC program provides electronic food benefits, making the shopping experience easy.

Under the 2025 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see if your family may qualify:

Family Size* Annual Income Weekly Income

2 $39,128 $753

3 $49,303 $949

4 $59,478 $1,144

5 $69,653 $1,340

6 $78,828 $1,536

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.

*For additional family sizes, please visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic.

WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of WIC’s higher income limits.

Pam Galloway, Alabama WIC Director, said, “WIC is here to help women, infants, and children in Alabama improve their overall health by providing nutritious foods, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support. Food package changes will be rolled out later this year to provide participants with more choices and flexibility to help them meet their nutrition needs and food preferences.”

For more information, please go to alabamapublichealth.gov/wicor call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673 (1-888-WIC-HOPE).