Incidents/arrests for July 28-August 3, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Monday.

July 28, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Jefferson Street/Elm Street, Spence Cave Road/Dunnavant Road, Sandlin Road west of I65 overpass, 19000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block Evans Road, 20000 block Cherry Brook Road, 22000 block Hays Mill Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Costello Drive, 17000 block Washington Street, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 22000 block Pine Road, 24000 block Costello Drive

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Hays Miill Road/Bick Jock

Burglary- 15000 block Brownsferry Road, 12000 block Marble Drive

Disturbance- 21000 block Yarbrough Road

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Veto Road

Warrant- 16000 block Zehner Road

Alarm- 28000 block Thach Road

Nuisance/loud music- SW Rockhouse Road/Henderson Road

July 29, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 251/Holt Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Thach Road/E of 65, 26000 block AL Hwy 251, Elm Street/Jefferson Street, Kennesaw Ridge Drive, Elk River Mills Road/Bonnie Blue Way, US Hwy 31/Peete Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 17000 block Sewell Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Vaughn Street, 4000 block Billow Road, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, State Line Road/Family Way, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 9000 block Sanctuary Loop, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, 23000 block Lanes Way

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Cambridge Lane

Reckless/drag racing- Nuclear Plant Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Green Meadow Road

Road hazard/debris- Bain Road/Mooresville Road

Shooting- 29000 block Copper Run Drive

Theft- 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 8000 block Segers Road

Harassment- 19000 block AL Hwy 127

Unwanted guest- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, 23000 block Memory Way

Criminal mischief- 19000 block Easter Ferry Road

Criminal trespass- 22000 block Sandlin Road

Warrant- 1000 block Edward Street, Bullock Correctional, 1000 block Edward Street, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 53

July 30, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Blackburn Road/Baugher Lane, 29000 block Lester Road, Pine Road, I65 mm 354

Animal related/livestock- Nuclear Plant Road, 18000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, 24000 block Hays Mill Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 18000 block Hightower Road

Reckless/drag racing- Hwy 99/Jeffs Mini Mart

Disturbance- 15000 block Oneal Road, 26000 block Leslie Lane, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Unwanted guest- 15000 block Ripley Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street, 5000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 16000 AL Hwy 251

July 31, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Main Street, 28000 block I65, 25000 block Wooley Springs Road, Pine Ridge Road/Hays Mill Road, Capshaw Road/East Limestone Road

Animal related/livestock- Lawngate Road/Mack Road, 30000 block Plantation Park Drive, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road

Traffic accident- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Reckless/drag racing- 20000 block Green Meadow Road

Assault- 700 block Market Street

Burglary- 26000 block Kyle Lane

Vehicle theft- 24000 block Bubba Tr.

Disturbance- 14000 block Peek Drive, 26000 block South Road

Unwanted guest- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Warrant- 200 block French Farms Blvd., 100 block Elm Street

Discharging firearms- Jacobs Drive/Cambridge Lane

August 1, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Elkton Road/Carey Road, US Hwy 31/Moyers Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 22000 block Sandlin Road, 25000 block Guthrie Road, New Bethel Road/Scoggins Road, SW Rockhouse Road @ Refuge, AL Hwy 251/Bain Road, 22000 block Yarbrough Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Gray Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, Elk River Mills Road/Broke Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Ben Marie Lane, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- Hwy 251/Thach Road, Quinn Road, 24000 block Hays Mill Road, Oneal Road/Tillman Mill Road

Traffic accident- Elkton Road/Broadwater Pvt. Drive

Intoxicated driver- Bethel Road/Hwy 251, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road

Road hazard/debris- I65 mm347

Theft- 23000 block Hays Mill Road

Disturbance- 100 block Elm Street, 25000 block Evergreen Lane, 25000 block Cole Street, 17000 block Hall Road

Harassment- 26000 block Al Hwy 251

PFA remove and exclude- 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane

Criminal mischief- 11000 block US Hwy 31

Warrant- 22000 block Buttermilk Way, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street, Hines Street/Washington Street, 5000 block US Hwy 31

Alarm- 15000 block Craft Lane, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Valley Drive, 400 block Bullington Road, 15000 block Mooresville Road

Nuisance/loud music- 20000 block New Garden Road

August 2, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8000 block Jernigan Hollow Road, 13000 block Dupree Worthey Road, exit ramp to Upper Elkton Road, Mooresville Road/Wooley Springs Road, 100 block US Hwy 31 S, I65 mm355, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Dogwood Drive, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Saddle Trail

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 28000 block AL Hwy 53

Traffic accident- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Old Hwy 20, 6000 block Bay Village Drive

Intoxicated driver- Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road

Reckless/drag racing- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Holladay Blvd.

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 2000 block Lindsay Lane S.

Assault- 25000 block US Hwy 72

Theft- 26000 block Overmyer Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 26000 block Caldera Drive

Disturbance- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 12000 block Ripley Road, 21000 block Cory James Way, 9000 block Holt-Springer Road, 11000 block Friend Road

Harassment- 27000 block McKee Road

Prowler- 25000 block Turkey Creek Road

PFA remove and exclude- 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 22000 block Concord Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 11000 block Dogwood Flat Road

August 3, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 20000 block Yarbrough Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Holt Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane

Traffic accident- 6000 block Bay Village Drive (hit and run)

Intoxicated driver- Airport Lane/Upper Elkton Road

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street

Burglary- 6000 block Mooresville Road

Disturbance- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Stanford Road, 29000 block AL Hwy 251

PFA remove and exclude- 26000 block Kyle Lane

Warrant- 2000 block Lindsay Lane S.

Alarm- 27000 block Dieken Drive

Discharging firearms- 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Monday.

– William Evans, Athens: possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

– David Harris, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Christopher Hill, Athens: second-degree assault, second-degree retail theft

– Christopher Kelley, Athens: negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

– Catalina Lagunas, Omaha: obstruction of governmental operations, attempt to elude by motor vehicle

– Sean Pruett, Elkmont: two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Julie Weber, Athens: third-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

– Johhny Coleman Jr., Athens- second-degree possession of marijuana

– Richard Crowe, Lester: two counts non-support- child

– Latasha Hawkins, Athens: chemical endangerment of child

– Shaun Holley, Athens: harassment

– Taylor Pate, Athens: driving under the influence

– Keith Rubio, Athens: tampering with physical insurance

– James Stanley, Athens: third-degree retail theft

– Richard Stokley, Athens: first-degree theft of lost property

– David Cochran, Athens: first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Bethany Garcia, Athens: driving under the alcohol (alcohol), third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force, first-degree criminal mischief

– Eric Nash, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Shawn Parmley, Athens: two counts third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Melanie Phillips, Rogersville: third-degree retail theft

– Jeremie Slaughter, Athens: disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental operations, second-degree possession of marijuana

– Travis Wales, Ardmore: non-support- child

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Brandon Burney, Athens: possession of controlled substance

– Ashley Kelley, Athens: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– Crystal Kelley, Elkmont: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Jermaine Knowles, Athens: menacing

– Kenneth Lewis, Athens: public intoxication

– James Lovelace, Athens: harassing communications

– Randy Ayers, Athens: SORNA violation

– Amanda Comer, Killen: fourth-degree theft

– Haven Dean, Hartselle: non-support- child

– Bethany Garcia, Athens: unauthorized use of a vehicle

– Casey Hayes, Athens: second-degree possession of marijuana

– Ashley Jansen, Tanner: unlawful possession with intent to distribute

– Joseph Martin, Athens: resisting arrest, harassing communications, attempt to elude by any means

– Hollis Mitchell, Elkmont: three counts possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– Zachary Moore, Athens: attempting to elude law enforcement

– Fredrick Schrader, Athens: possession of controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

– Morgan Thornton, Athens: homicide- capital murder, aggravated child abuse

– Joseph Tyler, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Demond Garrett, Pulaski: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree promote prison contraband, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– Hayel Hasson, Hoover: traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child

– Charlotte Johnson, Athens: truancy

– Jameson Mayes, Pulaski: illegal possession of prescription drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence

– Dameon Moore, Athens: first-degree theft

– Devan Payne, Huntsville: driving under the influence (alcohol), attempt to elude by motor vehicle, speeding

– Tracy Pickett, Madison: first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Tina Tucker, Athens: second-degree possession of marijuana

– Otis Williams Jr., Athens: lane change without proper signal, attempting to elude law enforcement, three counts driving while license suspended/revoked, inoperable brake lights, open container- alcohol in a vehicle, two counts improper lights, driving under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without insurance

– Teonte Bone, Portland, Tenn.: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Brittney Carwile, Toney: two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Harold Hambrick, Huntsville: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– Bobby Montgomery, Ardmore: second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Samuel Reed, Athens: possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, driving under the influence (controlled substance), second-degree promote prison contraband, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Monday.

– Athens- first-degree theft, Whitesman blue concrete trowl machine, July 28, $3,000, 27000 block Nick Davis Road

– Tanner- first-degree theft; Liftall blue hydraulic lift, two black GE cb radios, Ericsson cb radio, July 28, $5,412, 21000 block Hwy 20

– Athens- first-degree theft, 1989 black Buick Regal Grand National, July 31, $30,000, 24000 block Bubba Trail

– Madison- fourth-degree theft: US currency, black jump box, August 1, $319, 30000 block US Hwy 72

– Tanner- third-degree burglary: Sony 42 inch tv, Sony stereo, canning jars, August 3, $850, 6000 block Mooresville Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Monday.

– Christopher Hill: second-degree retail theft

– Tayrome Marquez Bates: first-degree assault

– Jayme’n Lorenz Draper: third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest

– Jahmir Markeis Powers: third-degree domestic violence

– Kevin Alejandro Vicente Guox: driving under the influence

– Latasha Kenese Hawkins: chemical endangerment

– Jovan Octavrus Moore: leaving the scene of an accident, no driver license, switched tag, drivers license suspended

– Krishaun OBrian Clemons: disorderly conduct

– Tammy Darlene Mears: driving under the influence

– Sarah Elizabeth White: driving under the influence

– Algernon Martez Watkins: third-degree criminal trespass

– Kenneth Todd Lewis: public intoxication

– Joshua Bradley Griffin: driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

– Justice Unique Davis: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Misty Dawn Haynes: driving under the influence

– Candise Janay Covet: no child restraint

– Victoria Tamar Garth: third-degree assault

– Wendy Dianne Lorance: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Amanda Kay Comer: third-degree criminal trespass

– Abby Lynn Ramsey: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Jennifer Gee: driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Monday.

– third-degree retail theft, merchandise, July 31, $83.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– fourth-degree theft of property, cell phone, July 31, $100, 1000 block S. Jefferson Street

– third-degree retail theft, general merchandise, August 2, $85.04, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Monday.

– first-degree assault, July 28, 300 block Hine Street

– third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, July 28, 700 block 5th Avenue

– driving under the influence, July 29, 17000 block Lucas Ferry Road

– harassment, July 30, 20000 block Juniper Pvt Circle

– harassment, July 31, 900 block W Washington Street

– third-degree criminal trespass, July 31, 22000 block US Hwy 72

– possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 31, 1000 block US Hwy 31

– third-degree criminal trespass, August 2, 1000 block US Hwy 72