Incidents/arrests for July 28-August 3, 2025
Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025
County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Monday.
July 28, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Jefferson Street/Elm Street, Spence Cave Road/Dunnavant Road, Sandlin Road west of I65 overpass, 19000 block Elkton Road, 16000 block Evans Road, 20000 block Cherry Brook Road, 22000 block Hays Mill Road
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Costello Drive, 17000 block Washington Street, 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 22000 block Pine Road, 24000 block Costello Drive
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Hays Miill Road/Bick Jock
Burglary- 15000 block Brownsferry Road, 12000 block Marble Drive
Disturbance- 21000 block Yarbrough Road
Criminal mischief- 28000 block Veto Road
Warrant- 16000 block Zehner Road
Alarm- 28000 block Thach Road
Nuisance/loud music- SW Rockhouse Road/Henderson Road
July 29, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hwy 251/Holt Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Thach Road/E of 65, 26000 block AL Hwy 251, Elm Street/Jefferson Street, Kennesaw Ridge Drive, Elk River Mills Road/Bonnie Blue Way, US Hwy 31/Peete Road, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 17000 block Sewell Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Vaughn Street, 4000 block Billow Road, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, State Line Road/Family Way, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 9000 block Sanctuary Loop, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, 23000 block Lanes Way
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Cambridge Lane
Reckless/drag racing- Nuclear Plant Road/Lucas Ferry Road, 20000 block Green Meadow Road
Road hazard/debris- Bain Road/Mooresville Road
Shooting- 29000 block Copper Run Drive
Theft- 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 8000 block Segers Road
Harassment- 19000 block AL Hwy 127
Unwanted guest- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, 23000 block Memory Way
Criminal mischief- 19000 block Easter Ferry Road
Criminal trespass- 22000 block Sandlin Road
Warrant- 1000 block Edward Street, Bullock Correctional, 1000 block Edward Street, 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 28000 block AL Hwy 53
July 30, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Blackburn Road/Baugher Lane, 29000 block Lester Road, Pine Road, I65 mm 354
Animal related/livestock- Nuclear Plant Road, 18000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, 24000 block Hays Mill Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 127, 18000 block Hightower Road
Reckless/drag racing- Hwy 99/Jeffs Mini Mart
Disturbance- 15000 block Oneal Road, 26000 block Leslie Lane, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road
Unwanted guest- 15000 block Ripley Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street, 5000 block US Hwy 72
Alarm- 16000 AL Hwy 251
July 31, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Main Street, 28000 block I65, 25000 block Wooley Springs Road, Pine Ridge Road/Hays Mill Road, Capshaw Road/East Limestone Road
Animal related/livestock- Lawngate Road/Mack Road, 30000 block Plantation Park Drive, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road
Traffic accident- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Reckless/drag racing- 20000 block Green Meadow Road
Assault- 700 block Market Street
Burglary- 26000 block Kyle Lane
Vehicle theft- 24000 block Bubba Tr.
Disturbance- 14000 block Peek Drive, 26000 block South Road
Unwanted guest- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
Warrant- 200 block French Farms Blvd., 100 block Elm Street
Discharging firearms- Jacobs Drive/Cambridge Lane
August 1, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Elkton Road/Carey Road, US Hwy 31/Moyers Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 22000 block Sandlin Road, 25000 block Guthrie Road, New Bethel Road/Scoggins Road, SW Rockhouse Road @ Refuge, AL Hwy 251/Bain Road, 22000 block Yarbrough Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Gray Road, 26000 block US Hwy 72, 31000 block AL Hwy 99, Elk River Mills Road/Broke Road, Cairo Hollow Road/Ben Marie Lane, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Animal related/livestock- Hwy 251/Thach Road, Quinn Road, 24000 block Hays Mill Road, Oneal Road/Tillman Mill Road
Traffic accident- Elkton Road/Broadwater Pvt. Drive
Intoxicated driver- Bethel Road/Hwy 251, AL Hwy 99/Patterson Hill Road
Road hazard/debris- I65 mm347
Theft- 23000 block Hays Mill Road
Disturbance- 100 block Elm Street, 25000 block Evergreen Lane, 25000 block Cole Street, 17000 block Hall Road
Harassment- 26000 block Al Hwy 251
PFA remove and exclude- 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane
Criminal mischief- 11000 block US Hwy 31
Warrant- 22000 block Buttermilk Way, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 5000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street, Hines Street/Washington Street, 5000 block US Hwy 31
Alarm- 15000 block Craft Lane, 15000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Valley Drive, 400 block Bullington Road, 15000 block Mooresville Road
Nuisance/loud music- 20000 block New Garden Road
August 2, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 8000 block Jernigan Hollow Road, 13000 block Dupree Worthey Road, exit ramp to Upper Elkton Road, Mooresville Road/Wooley Springs Road, 100 block US Hwy 31 S, I65 mm355, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Dogwood Drive, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, 27000 block Saddle Trail
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 28000 block AL Hwy 53
Traffic accident- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Old Hwy 20, 6000 block Bay Village Drive
Intoxicated driver- Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road
Reckless/drag racing- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Holladay Blvd.
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 2000 block Lindsay Lane S.
Assault- 25000 block US Hwy 72
Theft- 26000 block Overmyer Lane
Fraud use CC/ID theft- 26000 block Caldera Drive
Disturbance- 27000 block Batrumville Road, 12000 block Ripley Road, 21000 block Cory James Way, 9000 block Holt-Springer Road, 11000 block Friend Road
Harassment- 27000 block McKee Road
Prowler- 25000 block Turkey Creek Road
PFA remove and exclude- 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road, 22000 block Concord Road
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 11000 block Dogwood Flat Road
August 3, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 31000 block AL Hwy 99, 20000 block Yarbrough Road
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Holt Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane
Traffic accident- 6000 block Bay Village Drive (hit and run)
Intoxicated driver- Airport Lane/Upper Elkton Road
Rape/sexual offense/offender- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street
Burglary- 6000 block Mooresville Road
Disturbance- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Stanford Road, 29000 block AL Hwy 251
PFA remove and exclude- 26000 block Kyle Lane
Warrant- 2000 block Lindsay Lane S.
Alarm- 27000 block Dieken Drive
Discharging firearms- 29000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Monday.
– William Evans, Athens: possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence
– David Harris, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Christopher Hill, Athens: second-degree assault, second-degree retail theft
– Christopher Kelley, Athens: negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
– Catalina Lagunas, Omaha: obstruction of governmental operations, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
– Sean Pruett, Elkmont: two counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– Julie Weber, Athens: third-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
– Johhny Coleman Jr., Athens- second-degree possession of marijuana
– Richard Crowe, Lester: two counts non-support- child
– Latasha Hawkins, Athens: chemical endangerment of child
– Shaun Holley, Athens: harassment
– Taylor Pate, Athens: driving under the influence
– Keith Rubio, Athens: tampering with physical insurance
– James Stanley, Athens: third-degree retail theft
– Richard Stokley, Athens: first-degree theft of lost property
– David Cochran, Athens: first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– Bethany Garcia, Athens: driving under the alcohol (alcohol), third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force, first-degree criminal mischief
– Eric Nash, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Shawn Parmley, Athens: two counts third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
– Melanie Phillips, Rogersville: third-degree retail theft
– Jeremie Slaughter, Athens: disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental operations, second-degree possession of marijuana
– Travis Wales, Ardmore: non-support- child
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– Brandon Burney, Athens: possession of controlled substance
– Ashley Kelley, Athens: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
– Crystal Kelley, Elkmont: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Jermaine Knowles, Athens: menacing
– Kenneth Lewis, Athens: public intoxication
– James Lovelace, Athens: harassing communications
– Randy Ayers, Athens: SORNA violation
– Amanda Comer, Killen: fourth-degree theft
– Haven Dean, Hartselle: non-support- child
– Bethany Garcia, Athens: unauthorized use of a vehicle
– Casey Hayes, Athens: second-degree possession of marijuana
– Ashley Jansen, Tanner: unlawful possession with intent to distribute
– Joseph Martin, Athens: resisting arrest, harassing communications, attempt to elude by any means
– Hollis Mitchell, Elkmont: three counts possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
– Zachary Moore, Athens: attempting to elude law enforcement
– Fredrick Schrader, Athens: possession of controlled substance, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
– Morgan Thornton, Athens: homicide- capital murder, aggravated child abuse
– Joseph Tyler, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Demond Garrett, Pulaski: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree promote prison contraband, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
– Hayel Hasson, Hoover: traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, first-degree human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child
– Charlotte Johnson, Athens: truancy
– Jameson Mayes, Pulaski: illegal possession of prescription drugs, second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence
– Dameon Moore, Athens: first-degree theft
– Devan Payne, Huntsville: driving under the influence (alcohol), attempt to elude by motor vehicle, speeding
– Tracy Pickett, Madison: first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– Tina Tucker, Athens: second-degree possession of marijuana
– Otis Williams Jr., Athens: lane change without proper signal, attempting to elude law enforcement, three counts driving while license suspended/revoked, inoperable brake lights, open container- alcohol in a vehicle, two counts improper lights, driving under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without insurance
– Teonte Bone, Portland, Tenn.: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Brittney Carwile, Toney: two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– Harold Hambrick, Huntsville: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
– Bobby Montgomery, Ardmore: second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– Samuel Reed, Athens: possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, driving under the influence (controlled substance), second-degree promote prison contraband, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Monday.
– Athens- first-degree theft, Whitesman blue concrete trowl machine, July 28, $3,000, 27000 block Nick Davis Road
– Tanner- first-degree theft; Liftall blue hydraulic lift, two black GE cb radios, Ericsson cb radio, July 28, $5,412, 21000 block Hwy 20
– Athens- first-degree theft, 1989 black Buick Regal Grand National, July 31, $30,000, 24000 block Bubba Trail
– Madison- fourth-degree theft: US currency, black jump box, August 1, $319, 30000 block US Hwy 72
– Tanner- third-degree burglary: Sony 42 inch tv, Sony stereo, canning jars, August 3, $850, 6000 block Mooresville Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Monday.
– Christopher Hill: second-degree retail theft
– Tayrome Marquez Bates: first-degree assault
– Jayme’n Lorenz Draper: third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest
– Jahmir Markeis Powers: third-degree domestic violence
– Kevin Alejandro Vicente Guox: driving under the influence
– Latasha Kenese Hawkins: chemical endangerment
– Jovan Octavrus Moore: leaving the scene of an accident, no driver license, switched tag, drivers license suspended
– Krishaun OBrian Clemons: disorderly conduct
– Tammy Darlene Mears: driving under the influence
– Sarah Elizabeth White: driving under the influence
– Algernon Martez Watkins: third-degree criminal trespass
– Kenneth Todd Lewis: public intoxication
– Joshua Bradley Griffin: driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
– Justice Unique Davis: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Misty Dawn Haynes: driving under the influence
– Candise Janay Covet: no child restraint
– Victoria Tamar Garth: third-degree assault
– Wendy Dianne Lorance: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Amanda Kay Comer: third-degree criminal trespass
– Abby Lynn Ramsey: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Jennifer Gee: driving under the influence
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Monday.
– third-degree retail theft, merchandise, July 31, $83.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72
– fourth-degree theft of property, cell phone, July 31, $100, 1000 block S. Jefferson Street
– third-degree retail theft, general merchandise, August 2, $85.04, 1000 block US Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Monday.
– first-degree assault, July 28, 300 block Hine Street
– third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, July 28, 700 block 5th Avenue
– driving under the influence, July 29, 17000 block Lucas Ferry Road
– harassment, July 30, 20000 block Juniper Pvt Circle
– harassment, July 31, 900 block W Washington Street
– third-degree criminal trespass, July 31, 22000 block US Hwy 72
– possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 31, 1000 block US Hwy 31
– third-degree criminal trespass, August 2, 1000 block US Hwy 72