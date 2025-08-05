Back to school in Athens: Faculty, staff showcase Golden Eagle spirit at Institute Day

Tuesday, August 5, might’ve marked the official start of fall classes for Athens City Schools, but faculty arrived with an extra pep to their step as the 2025-2026 academic year kicked off — all thanks to Institute Day, a celebratory welcome gathering designed to boost momentum and morale.

One part convocation for faculty and staff as well as one part back-to-school pep rally, Institute Day raised the roof inside the AHS Arena on Friday, as the city schools prepared to greet this year’s incoming student class. More than 600 employees took part as the AHS Band, cheerleaders, and dance team all led their grown-up learning mentors in an event aimed at showcasing Golden Eagle pride.

This year’s Institute Day served as the debut of the Golden Eagle Spirit Competition, a new way to elicit school spirit. Teams representing each school brought their best chants, cheers, songs, and choreography to the contest, with Athens High School winning the inaugural Golden Eagle Spirit Award and SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary earning an honorable mention.

School employees also were treated to an opening breakfast (sponsored by RJ Young and prepared by the AHS Child Nutrition Team), followed by motivational messages from school board president Beverly Malone, superintendent Beth Patton, leaders from the AHS Student Council, and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. Each guests also received an Athens tote bag, a special back-to-school welcome gift courtesy of Lee Builders and McKee & Associates.

“The day was filled with purpose, positivity, and momentum for the year ahead,” school officials said in a pst-event release. “A special highlight occurred when Ray Neese and the Athens City Schools Foundation awarded nearly $20,000 in teacher grants, a strong investment in classroom innovation and excellence.”

Athens City Schools anticipates an overall student enrollment of more than 5,400 for the new academic year, including the first students at the city’s new Julian Newman Elementary School. Visit the school system’s website at www.acs-k12.org for need-to-know news and information (including calendars, extracurricular events, and fees) about the new school year in Athens.