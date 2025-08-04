FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Tanner Rattlers
Published 6:58 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The News Courier’s coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Tanner Rattlers below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Blitz Magazine — due out in August.
TANNER
Head Coach: Matt Smith
Record at School: 2-8
Key Returners: Matthew Fletcher, Maikyh Mitchell, Issiah Martinez, Colton Gay, Kamare’Ez Sanchez, Kaden Freeman, Kole Patterson, Jayden James, Michael Dempsey, AJ Lagrone
2024 Record: 2-8 (1-4 in Class 2A, Region 8)
Schedule
August 22: at Ardmore
August 29: at Colbert County
September 5: at Winston County*
September 12: Lexington*
September 19: Belgreen
September 26: at Clements
October 3: at Tharptown*
October 10: at Decatur Heritage*
October 17: BYE
October 24: Red Bay*
October 31: at Sweet Water
*Class 2A, Region 8 Game