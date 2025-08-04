FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Tanner Rattlers

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The News Courier’s coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Tanner Rattlers below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Blitz Magazine — due out in August.

TANNER

Head Coach: Matt Smith

Record at School: 2-8

Key Returners: Matthew Fletcher, Maikyh Mitchell, Issiah Martinez, Colton Gay, Kamare’Ez Sanchez, Kaden Freeman, Kole Patterson, Jayden James, Michael Dempsey, AJ Lagrone

2024 Record: 2-8 (1-4 in Class 2A, Region 8)

Schedule

August 22: at Ardmore

August 29: at Colbert County

September 5: at Winston County*

September 12: Lexington*

September 19: Belgreen

September 26: at Clements

October 3: at Tharptown*

October 10: at Decatur Heritage*

October 17: BYE

October 24: Red Bay*

October 31: at Sweet Water

*Class 2A, Region 8 Game