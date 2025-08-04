FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Athens Golden Eagles
Published 6:46 pm Monday, August 4, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The News Courier’s coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Athens Golden Eagles below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Blitz Magazine — due out in August.
ATHENS
Head Coach: Cody Gross
Record at School: 56-41
Key Returners: Xavier Edwards, Pratt Johnsey, JB Trout, Damarcus Malone, Gavin Rodriguez, Austin Campbell, Endymion Tyus, Clarence Jones
2024 Record: 8-3 (4-2 in Class 6A, Region 7)
Schedule
August 22: Mae Jemison
August 29: at Buckhorn
September 5: Cullman*
September 12: BYE
September 19: at Jasper*
September 26: at Hazel Green
October 3: Muscle Shoals*
October 10: Hartselle*
October 17: at Columbia*
October 24: at Decatur*
October 31: Russellville
*Class 6A, Region 7 Game