FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Athens Golden Eagles

Published 6:46 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

By Jake Winfrey

(Dean Baucom)

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The News Courier’s coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Athens Golden Eagles below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Blitz Magazine — due out in August.

ATHENS

Head Coach: Cody Gross

Record at School: 56-41

Key Returners: Xavier Edwards, Pratt Johnsey, JB Trout, Damarcus Malone, Gavin Rodriguez, Austin Campbell, Endymion Tyus, Clarence Jones

2024 Record: 8-3 (4-2 in Class 6A, Region 7)

Schedule

August 22: Mae Jemison

August 29: at Buckhorn

September 5: Cullman*

September 12: BYE

September 19: at Jasper*

September 26: at Hazel Green

October 3: Muscle Shoals*

October 10: Hartselle*

October 17: at Columbia*

October 24: at Decatur*

October 31: Russellville

*Class 6A, Region 7 Game

