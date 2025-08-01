The Scout House: Art breathes new life into historic Athens landmark

A historic Athens structure that took a community effort to renovate is now serving as an ideal backdrop for local kids (and even a few grown-ups) as they learn to solve creative puzzles of their own.

Members of the Athens Arts League joined with volunteers and local leaders in July to officially cut the opening ribbon on the newly repurposed Scout House, envisioned as “a haven for those who create and for those who appreciate what is created,” according to the local nonprofit.

Hosting all kinds of creative opportunities at its 313 East Washington Street location just east of downtown, the freshly updated and picturesque old building now can serve as the site for a busy slate of classes and workshops that engage the visual and performing arts.

“We currently offer paint classes, music camps, journaling and songwriter sessions,” the Arts League said in announcing the ribbon cutting and its accompanying open house walkthrough. “We are working on recording sessions, house concerts and artist exhibits. We also continue to provide programs in the community such as art classes at Blue Springs Elementary, a drum circle at the Boys and Girls Club, and Art After Hours concerts in downtown.”

Erected in the late 1930s as a project of the federal Works Progress Administration, the Scout House structure is itself steeped in history. Originally built to serve Boy and Girls Scouts, the building eventually was taken over in the 1960s by Athens City Schools and served as the site of its Central Office until 2012. The Arts League said it will continue to highlight the Scout House’s connection to key historical moments through the staging of programs and ongoing exhibits.

The varied rotation of arts programs at the Scout House will appeal to all ages, though the Arts League said that it aims to engage local students most of all. Follow the Athens Arts League on Facebook to stay current on all the latest happenings at the Scout House.