Reconstructing a legacy: Athens State’s newest building honors Dr. Angie Nazaretian

A ribbon cutting was held on July 25 to celebrate the grand opening of Athens State University’s new Nazaretian Alumni Welcome Center.

After a year-long construction effort to forge a new campus legacy from memories of its past, Athens State University officially cut the ribbon on the new Nazaretian Alumni Welcome Center.

Named in recognition of the late Dr. Angeline (Angie) Nazaretian — a longtime Athens State employee and former director of the Athens State University Alumni Association — the welcome center is a newly-built replica of Nazaretian’s former residence. Faculty, friends and local leaders held a July 25, ceremony to formally usher the facility into its new role as a welcome center for alumni and campus visitors, as well as the home of the University’s Office of Alumni Affairs.

Nazaretian retired in 2000 after spending 42 years in service to Athens State. She chaired the Physical Education Department beginning in 1958, and later served as director of Alumni Affairs. She passed away on March 17, 2019.

Beyond campus life, Nazaretian was “a prominent leader in the community and spent numerous hours teaching swim lessons, working with the Special Olympics, and serving on leadership boards,” the University said in a statement. “She received many awards and recognitions throughout her career for her service to local and state initiatives. When she wasn’t working, she spent her time ensuring that newcomers felt right at home through her memorable flower bouquets and handwritten notes.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of the Nazaretian Alumni Welcome Center, a space that honors the legacy of Dr. Angie Nazaretian,” said Athens State University Dr. Catherine Wehlburg. “Dr. Nazaretian believed deeply in the potential of every student, and this center reflects her lifelong commitment to their success. Her memory will continue to inspire all who walk through our historic columns.”