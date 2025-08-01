Limestone woman charged in infant death

An Athens woman is being held in the Limestone County Jail on capital murder charges following the death of her infant daughter.

According to a statement from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered the unresponsive infant while responding to an emergency medical call on Estate Drive in Athens early Friday morning. The statement indicated that the child appeared to have been severely beaten and showed no signs of life.

The child’s mother, Morgan Thornton, was initially charged with aggravated child abuse. Charges were later upgraded to capital murder after the child succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators said Thornton appeared to have been intoxicated at the time of her arrest and are awaiting the results of a blood sample obtained through a search warrant.

Prosecutors are requesting Thornton be denied bond under Alabama’s Aniah’s Law. She remains in the custody of LCSO pending a hearing which has yet to be scheduled.

“Please keep this family and everyone who responded to this heartbreaking scene in your prayers. While the outcome is devastating, I’m incredibly proud of our deputies, firefighters, EMTs, hospital staff and DHR workers who did absolutely everything in their power to save this innocent child. Their dedication and compassion in the face of such horror reflect the very best of public service,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in the statement.

