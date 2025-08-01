Back to School: Helping students navigate the new normal

A new school year brings with it new adventures and experiences for Alabama students. It is also a time of big life transitions, as students may encounter new teachers, classmates and even school buildings. For students going from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school, this can be a lot to experience.

“While your child may say that they do not need your help, you should still go over a few things to help them navigate their new academic and social world,” said Adrienne Duke Marks, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System human development and family studies specialist.

Elementary to Middle School

Many incoming middle-schoolers are going through a lot of changes all at once. Some are attending a brand-new school in a different part of town. Others may be staying on the same school grounds but entering a new building. No matter the situation, these students are bound to experience changes.

“Researchers have found that preteens worry about three types of adjustments when school starts: logistical, social and academic,” Duke Marks said. “When we talk about logistics, it is things like figuring out where classes and bathrooms are located. Social changes include making friends, lunchtime seating and interacting with older students. The academic side of this includes managing more homework and tougher assignments.”

There are simple steps parents and guardians can take to help their child better understand and deal with these changes. These include making sure they know the school’s rules, helping them become more familiar with the layout of the building and assisting them with organizing assignments and activities. Also, encouraging students to get involved in clubs, sports and other extracurricular activities can help them settle into their new environments.

“Before school starts, find out what your child is expecting from middle school,” said Duke Marks, also an associate professor in the Auburn University College of Human Sciences. “What are they excited about? What are they nervous about? Ask open-ended questions at different time points and be prepared to listen.”

Middle to High School

High school is an important time in a student’s life, as they start to discover more about who they are. They also begin to have more say in the classes they take and more options for socializing and extracurricular activities.

“Developmentally, high-schoolers are still in a period of massive changes in their bodies and brains,” Duke Marks said. “Parental support is essential, as students make important decisions that can impact the next four years of their life.”

Parents and guardians can help high-schoolers navigate changes by using many of the options listed above for middle-schoolers. However, with the addition of new class options, this is one additional area where parents can provide support.

Depending on the school, there are often class options that incorporate college credits, vocational certifications and other aspects beyond normal curriculum offerings. Duke Marks said people should be active in helping their student understand their options and how they impact their future.

“Parental involvement is still important in high school,” Duke Marks said. “Studies have shown that when parents or guardians are involved, students achieve more, are better adjusted and are less likely to drop out of school.”

More Information

For more information, read, “Helping Your Child Transition to Middle School” and “Helping Your Child Transition to High School.” These and other Extension resources are available at aces.edu.