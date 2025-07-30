Kansas man dies in Limestone County accident

State law enforcement officials have identified a man who died earlier this week after being struck by a vehicle in eastern Limestone County.

The single-car accident claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Hosteler of Harper, Kansas, according to a release issued Tuesday by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Arissa Ivey, 20, of Athens, was the only car involved in the fatality.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, July 20. west of Harvest on Harvest Road near its intersection with Batrumville Road in Limestone County. Responders at the scene were not able immediately to identify the victim, whose identity was later confirmed after his body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

“Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate,” ALEA said in its statement.