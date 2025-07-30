FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 West Limestone Wildcats

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The News Courier’s coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s West Limestone Wildcats below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Blitz Magazine — due out in August.

WEST LIMESTONE

Head Coach: Shelby Davis

Record at School: 39-34

Key Returners: Keaton White, Braeden Garlen, Brayden Moore, Travis McCluskey, Noah Cothren, Jaden Reed, Gavin Patterson, Thomas Moss

2024 Record: 4-6 (3-5 in Class 4A, Region 7)

Schedule

August 22: at Clements

August 29: at East Lawrence*

September 5: at West Morgan*

September 12: Danville*

September 19: at Central Florence*

September 26: East Limestone

October 3: Hatton*

October 10: at Wilson*

October 17: Deshler*

October 24: Brooks*

October 31: BYE

*Class 4A, Region 7 Game