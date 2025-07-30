FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 West Limestone Wildcats
Published 10:30 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The News Courier’s coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s West Limestone Wildcats below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Blitz Magazine — due out in August.
WEST LIMESTONE
Head Coach: Shelby Davis
Record at School: 39-34
Key Returners: Keaton White, Braeden Garlen, Brayden Moore, Travis McCluskey, Noah Cothren, Jaden Reed, Gavin Patterson, Thomas Moss
2024 Record: 4-6 (3-5 in Class 4A, Region 7)
Schedule
August 22: at Clements
August 29: at East Lawrence*
September 5: at West Morgan*
September 12: Danville*
September 19: at Central Florence*
September 26: East Limestone
October 3: Hatton*
October 10: at Wilson*
October 17: Deshler*
October 24: Brooks*
October 31: BYE
*Class 4A, Region 7 Game