FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Clements Colts
Published 10:58 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Kickoff is right around the corner.
Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The News Courier’s coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.
For now, though, take a look at this year’s Clements Colts below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Blitz Magazine — due out in August.
CLEMENTS
Head Coach: Brick Pugh
Record at School: 1-9
Key Returners: Davin Holloway, Brady Turner, Jake Fleming, Alan Jordan, Hayden Tucker, Cannon Lovell, William Pope
2024 Record: 1-9 (0-7 in Class 3A, Region 7)
Schedule
August 22: West Limestone
August 29: at Ardmore
September 5: at Colbert Heights*
September 12: at Rogers*
September 19: Elkmont*
September 26: Tanner
October 3: Lauderdale County*
October 10: Colbert County*
October 17: at Sheffield*
October 24: Mars Hill Bible*
October 31: BYE
*Class 3A, Region 7 Game