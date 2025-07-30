FALL CAMP BLITZ: A quick look at the 2025 Clements Colts

Published 10:58 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

By Jake Winfrey

Kickoff is right around the corner.

Fall camp began this week for many teams across the state, including several in The News Courier’s coverage area — with the regular season set to begin August 21.

For now, though, take a look at this year’s Clements Colts below, and check back for a story, roster and photos in the 2025 Blitz Magazine — due out in August.

CLEMENTS

Head Coach: Brick Pugh

Record at School: 1-9

Key Returners: Davin Holloway, Brady Turner, Jake Fleming, Alan Jordan, Hayden Tucker, Cannon Lovell, William Pope

2024 Record: 1-9 (0-7 in Class 3A, Region 7)

Schedule

August 22: West Limestone

August 29: at Ardmore

September 5: at Colbert Heights*

September 12: at Rogers*

September 19: Elkmont*

September 26: Tanner

October 3: Lauderdale County*

October 10: Colbert County*

October 17: at Sheffield*

October 24: Mars Hill Bible*

October 31: BYE

*Class 3A, Region 7 Game

