Carter Hall renovation project gets official green light at Athens State

Plans to renovate and expand an aging Athens State University landmark have officially received a green light, after the university announced last week that construction will begin this fall to overhaul its multipurpose Carter Hall facility.

The university’s board of trustees has voted to approve up to $30 million in additions and renovation to the 60 year-old facility, which was originally constructed primarily for use as a gymnasium. Under the current plan, Carter Hall will undergo extensive work to “serve as a vibrant hub for both campus and community life, offering flexible spaces for academic programs, public events and collaborative engagement,” according to the university.

Athens State has set aside an approximate $22 million in plant and supplemental appropriations from state funds, all of which are earmarked for renovation costs. The City of Athens also will provide $3.9 million for the project over a prorated period, while the Limestone County Commission will contribute an additional $4 million.

The planned improvements include 19,600 square feet of new space on Carter Hall’s south side, as well as 8,100 square feet of new space on its north side. Renovations to the gym space will create seating capacity for approximately 1,100, while adding movable partitions that allow for multiple concurrent event configurations. The project’s design also includes a multipurpose space on the facility’s north side with a separate seating capacity of approximately 700.

“This revitalized facility reflects Athens State’s ongoing commitment to creating welcoming, innovative environments that support learning, connection and service,” the university said in its announcement. “We are deeply grateful to the community for their continued support in making this vision a reality.”

Athens-based Martin & Cobey Construction Co. will serve as the project’s construction manager. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of this year, with an anticipated completion window of between 18-24 months.