Alabama Senator Arthur Orr, more area lawmakers to visit Athens July 31

Members of Limestone County’s legislative delegation will engage the community on July 31, at an annual update event in Athens.

Hosted by the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and presented by Grayson Carter & Son Contracting, Inc., the event aims to bring together the area’s legislative delegation “to discuss policy issues that can affect business and our community,” according to the Chamber.

The forum will be held in the ballroom at the Sandridge Student Center on the campus of Athens State University (300 North Beaty Street) on Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

This year’s panel will feature District 3 Alabama Senator Arthur Orr, alongside members of the local legislative delegation including District 4 Alabama House Rep. Parker Moore, District 5 Alabama House Rep. Danny Crawford, District 6 Alabama House Rep. Andy Whitt, and District 25 Alabama House Rep. Phillip Rigsby.

Thursday’s legislative update affords local business leaders an opportunity “to meet with [the] Limestone County legislative delegation to receive a wrap-up summary of policy issues addressed during the legislative session,” according to the Chamber. There is no cost to the public to attend.

For additional information, visit the event’s web page at business.alcchamber.org/events.