Incidents/arrests for July 24-July 27, 2025

Published 11:58 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

By Amanda Shavers

County Calls 

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday. 

July 24, 2025- no report 

July 25, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ham Road/Reid Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, AL Hwy 127/Cross Key, 22000 block Mulligan Pkwy, Grigsby Ferry Road/Sugar Way, Sewell Road/Edgewood Road, Maples Road/Easter Ferry Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 1000 block US Hwy 72                          

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Snake Road, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane, School House Drive/Garrett Road, 2000 block Towe Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road      

Email newsletter signup

Traffic accident- 19000 block Al Hwy 127   

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/York Lane 

Theft- 25000 block US Hwy 72  

Burglary- 26000 block McLemore Circle  

Recovery- 28000 block Dorning Road 

Disturbance- 16000 block Kyle Moran Drive, 20000 block Friendship Way        

Criminal trespass- 7000 block Jernigan Hollow Road 

Warrant- Etowah County Jail, 100 block Elm Street, 1000 block Jefferson Street SE  

Alarm- 22000 block Smith Road, 16000 block Raspberry Lane 

Discharging firearms- Upper Elkton Road/Shipley Hollow Road     

July 26, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Stone Bluff, Henderson Lane, Leggtown Road/Easter Ferry Road, AL Hwy 251/Shelton Road, Mooresville Road/Copeland Road, Thach Road/I65 N, Newby Chapel Road/Nick Davis Road, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way                               

Animal related/livestock- Mooresville Road/Copeland Road, 16000 block Bellewood Drive, Shaw Road/Snake Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road                  

Traffic accident- 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 17000 block Sledge Road, US Hwy 72/York Lane   

Intoxicated driver- 7th Street/Hobbs Loop Lane           

Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road 

Theft- 22000 block Sharp Road, 17000 block Tucker Lane  

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 26000 block Fox Cove Trail 

Disturbance- 18000 block Cross Key Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 13000 block Shaw Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block Fairmount Drive              

Harassment- 21000 block New Garden Road, 26000 block Jones Spring Drive   

Alarm- 27000 block AL Hwy 251, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block Clement Gin Road     

Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Landview Lane   

July 27, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Jefferson Street, Elk River Mills Road/Tillman Mill Road, 16000 block Blackburn Lane, 15000 block Section Line Road              

Animal related/livestock- 22000 block Pine Road      

Burglary- 20000 block Yarbrough Road 

Disturbance- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 25000 block Castleberry Drive     

Harassment- 19000 block Heron Drive 

Alarm- 18000 block Wicklow Circle, 7000 block US Hwy 31     

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Bledsoe Road 

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.  

– Zachary Baker, Elkmont: possession of pistol by a person forbidden

– Jairo Chavez, Athens: SORNA violation

– David Harris, Athens: second-degree domestic violence- first-degree criminal mischief, violation of a domestic violence order

– Brett McKellar, Athens: first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- strong arm

– David McKinney, Athens: first-degree theft

– Jospeh Smith, Athens: first-degree theft

– Patrick Terry, Elkmont: unlawful possession with intent to distribute

– Thomas Malone Jr., Moulton: contempt of court

– Crystal Kelley, Elkmont: four counts possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity

– Damien Pettie, Athens: three counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of governmental operations, second-degree hindering prosecution- hindering

– Christy Wesner, Athens: chemical endangerment of child 

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday. 

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, US currency, July 24, $247, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, 2025 black UTLO utility trailer, July 25, $5,000, 25000 block US Hwy 72

– Athens- third-degree theft, garage door panels and rails, Jul7 26, $500, 22000 block Sharp Road

– Athens- third-degree burglary, collectibles and desk, July 27, $2,250, 20000 block Yarbrough Road  

City Arrests 

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday. 

– Jacourtney Martez Sims: third-degree domestic violence

– Wendy Dianne Lorance: third-degree domestic violence- bond revocation

– Joseph Michael Tyler: fourth-degree theft of property

– Cory Austin Brown: driving under the influence

– Gregorio Santiago Rosario: first-degree assault

– Brandon Dale Burney: unalwful possession of a controlled substance

– Holly Beth Wilson: sentenced from court- driving under the influence

– A’nya Faith Rowell: harassing communications, distributing private image

– Joseph Micahel Tyler: bond revocation- driving under the influence

– Christopher Hill: second-degree domestic violence

– Patrick Neal Terry: arrest for other agency

– Thomas Lee Malone Jr.: driving under the influence, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, first-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

– Travis Dewayne Toney: possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence

– James Christopher Toney: third-degree domestic violence

– Rachel Marie Guilbeault: disorderly conduct

– Wesley Clayton White: driving under the influence

– Sharon Evone Smith Love: driving under the influence 

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday. 

– third-degree burglary, household goods, July 27, $7,534, 1200 block Audubon Lane

– fourth-degree theft of property, circular saw, July 27, $400, 600 block Clinton Street

– third-degree theft of property, US currency, July 26, $1,000, 1000 block Vaughn Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two iphone SeE, July 25, $1,000, 500 block Elkton Street

– first-degree theft of property, Us currency, July 25, $3,500, 200 block Bailey Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday. 

– third-degree domestic violence, July 24, 600 block US Hwy 31

– third-degree domestic violence, July 24, 800 block Westmoreland Avenue 

– driving under the influence, Jul 27, 1000 block Hobbs Street

– third-degree domestic violence, July 27, 2100 block Stanford,

– harassing communications, July 27, 700 block 700 block 5th Avenue

– driving under the influence, July 26, 22000 block Us Hwy 72

– certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 26, 13000 block US Hwy 31  

About Amanda Shavers

Amanda Shavers joined The Cullman Times in 1997 as the paper's first staff photographer. She has been News Editor since 2008. She is also Content Editor for Cullman Magazine (quarterly), Cullman County Graduation magazine, Fall in Love With Cullman magazine, Salute to Industry magazine and the Senior and Retiree Directory magazine. She is also Content Editor for the weekly St. Clair News-Aegis and she assists with the twice-weekly Athens News Courier.

email author More by Amanda

You Might Like