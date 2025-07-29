Incidents/arrests for July 24-July 27, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

July 24, 2025- no report

July 25, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ham Road/Reid Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, AL Hwy 127/Cross Key, 22000 block Mulligan Pkwy, Grigsby Ferry Road/Sugar Way, Sewell Road/Edgewood Road, Maples Road/Easter Ferry Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 1000 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 10000 block Snake Road, 18000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 15000 block McCormick Lane, School House Drive/Garrett Road, 2000 block Towe Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road

Traffic accident- 19000 block Al Hwy 127

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/York Lane

Theft- 25000 block US Hwy 72

Burglary- 26000 block McLemore Circle

Recovery- 28000 block Dorning Road

Disturbance- 16000 block Kyle Moran Drive, 20000 block Friendship Way

Criminal trespass- 7000 block Jernigan Hollow Road

Warrant- Etowah County Jail, 100 block Elm Street, 1000 block Jefferson Street SE

Alarm- 22000 block Smith Road, 16000 block Raspberry Lane

Discharging firearms- Upper Elkton Road/Shipley Hollow Road

July 26, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 13000 block Stone Bluff, Henderson Lane, Leggtown Road/Easter Ferry Road, AL Hwy 251/Shelton Road, Mooresville Road/Copeland Road, Thach Road/I65 N, Newby Chapel Road/Nick Davis Road, Nick Davis Road/East Limestone Road, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way

Animal related/livestock- Mooresville Road/Copeland Road, 16000 block Bellewood Drive, Shaw Road/Snake Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Traffic accident- 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 17000 block Sledge Road, US Hwy 72/York Lane

Intoxicated driver- 7th Street/Hobbs Loop Lane

Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Theft- 22000 block Sharp Road, 17000 block Tucker Lane

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 26000 block Fox Cove Trail

Disturbance- 18000 block Cross Key Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 13000 block Shaw Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 25000 block Fairmount Drive

Harassment- 21000 block New Garden Road, 26000 block Jones Spring Drive

Alarm- 27000 block AL Hwy 251, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block Clement Gin Road

Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Landview Lane

July 27, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Jefferson Street, Elk River Mills Road/Tillman Mill Road, 16000 block Blackburn Lane, 15000 block Section Line Road

Animal related/livestock- 22000 block Pine Road

Burglary- 20000 block Yarbrough Road

Disturbance- 12000 block Lawngate Road, 25000 block Castleberry Drive

Harassment- 19000 block Heron Drive

Alarm- 18000 block Wicklow Circle, 7000 block US Hwy 31

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Bledsoe Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Zachary Baker, Elkmont: possession of pistol by a person forbidden

– Jairo Chavez, Athens: SORNA violation

– David Harris, Athens: second-degree domestic violence- first-degree criminal mischief, violation of a domestic violence order

– Brett McKellar, Athens: first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- strong arm

– David McKinney, Athens: first-degree theft

– Jospeh Smith, Athens: first-degree theft

– Patrick Terry, Elkmont: unlawful possession with intent to distribute

– Thomas Malone Jr., Moulton: contempt of court

– Crystal Kelley, Elkmont: four counts possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity

– Damien Pettie, Athens: three counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of governmental operations, second-degree hindering prosecution- hindering

– Christy Wesner, Athens: chemical endangerment of child

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, US currency, July 24, $247, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, 2025 black UTLO utility trailer, July 25, $5,000, 25000 block US Hwy 72

– Athens- third-degree theft, garage door panels and rails, Jul7 26, $500, 22000 block Sharp Road

– Athens- third-degree burglary, collectibles and desk, July 27, $2,250, 20000 block Yarbrough Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Jacourtney Martez Sims: third-degree domestic violence

– Wendy Dianne Lorance: third-degree domestic violence- bond revocation

– Joseph Michael Tyler: fourth-degree theft of property

– Cory Austin Brown: driving under the influence

– Gregorio Santiago Rosario: first-degree assault

– Brandon Dale Burney: unalwful possession of a controlled substance

– Holly Beth Wilson: sentenced from court- driving under the influence

– A’nya Faith Rowell: harassing communications, distributing private image

– Joseph Micahel Tyler: bond revocation- driving under the influence

– Christopher Hill: second-degree domestic violence

– Patrick Neal Terry: arrest for other agency

– Thomas Lee Malone Jr.: driving under the influence, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, first-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

– Travis Dewayne Toney: possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence

– James Christopher Toney: third-degree domestic violence

– Rachel Marie Guilbeault: disorderly conduct

– Wesley Clayton White: driving under the influence

– Sharon Evone Smith Love: driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– third-degree burglary, household goods, July 27, $7,534, 1200 block Audubon Lane

– fourth-degree theft of property, circular saw, July 27, $400, 600 block Clinton Street

– third-degree theft of property, US currency, July 26, $1,000, 1000 block Vaughn Drive

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two iphone SeE, July 25, $1,000, 500 block Elkton Street

– first-degree theft of property, Us currency, July 25, $3,500, 200 block Bailey Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– third-degree domestic violence, July 24, 600 block US Hwy 31

– third-degree domestic violence, July 24, 800 block Westmoreland Avenue

– driving under the influence, Jul 27, 1000 block Hobbs Street

– third-degree domestic violence, July 27, 2100 block Stanford,

– harassing communications, July 27, 700 block 700 block 5th Avenue

– driving under the influence, July 26, 22000 block Us Hwy 72

– certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 26, 13000 block US Hwy 31