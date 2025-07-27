Calhoun debuts new Social Work program offering two degree pathways

Calhoun Community College has announced an expansion to its curriculum aimed at filling Alabama’s demand for skilled social workers.

Two new Associate degree pathways will be available to Calhoun students pursuing a career in social work, depending on their specific career paths. Each program offers a curriculum designed by Florence “Flo” Doughty, the college’s lead social work instructor and a seasoned social worker with more than 30 years of field experience.

The Associate of Applied Science in Social Work Technology is a hands-on, two-year degree program that prepares students to begin working in human services immediately upon their graduation. The program prepares graduates to take on professional roles in case management, health advocacy, counseling assistance, and as behavioral health aides in hospitals, nonprofits, and social service agencies throughout North Alabama.

The college also will offer a separate academic pathway for future social workers aimed at students who intend to continue their education by pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Via the college’s participation in the Alabama Transfers initiative, students can earn an Associate of Science with a concentration in Social Work, and seamlessly transfer their general education credits to any public university in the state.

Calhoun already has secured a formal transfer agreement with Alabama A&M University, and is finalizing an agreement with The University of Alabama. In addition, students interested in advanced degrees can complete their bachelor’s and master’s programs fully online.

Both programs, the college said in its announcement, were created to directly respond to Alabama’s “growing shortage” of social workers, and were developed “in partnership with key community organizations including Huntsville Hospital, Kids to Love, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.”

“Students won’t just learn theory in this program,” said Doughty in a release. “They will develop the ability to handle difficult conversations, which are a regular part of this field. They will learn to connect clients with the right community resources and become strong advocates for individuals and families in need. These are the essential tools for success in social work.”

To learn more about the Social Work program at Calhoun Community College, visit www.calhoun.edu/socialwork or contact Instructor Florence Doughty at florence.doughty@calhoun.edu.