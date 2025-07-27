Alabama’s newest area code: Implementation for new ‘483’ code to launch in 2026

Though it won’t directly affect residents in Athens or in Limestone County, a forthcoming change to Alabama’s area code dialing prefixes might still mean making some adjustments to your phone’s contact list.

According to the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC), the change will not affect current phone numbers; rather, it will apply to new phone lines, including those requested as new line additions to existing phone accounts.

Beginning early next year, portions of south Alabama will be incorporated under the state’s newest 483 area code. PSC encourages phone customers in the current 334 area code region to begin 10-digit dialing prior to the scheduled implementation of the new 483 area code overlay on Feb. 23, 2026.

The permissive 10-digit dialing window will allow customers to become adjusted prior to mandatory 10-digit dialing, which itself will take effect on Jan. 23, 2026.

Implementation of the new 483 area code ensures that customers will have an adequate supply of new telephone numbers to serve the covered area. PSC anticipates that numbering resources for the 334 area code will be exhausted by the third quarter of 2026.

New customers, or customers requesting an additional telephone line, may be assigned the new 483 area code, pending activation. The implementation will not affect existing service for customers within the 334 area code region.

The Alabama Public Service Commission approved the new 483 area code overlay on March 6, 2024, for Alabama area code 334 — an area that serves Selma, Montgomery, Prattville, Pike Road, Tuskegee, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, Eufaula, Dothan, Enterprise, Troy, Greenville and a large portion of central and southeast Alabama.

No changes will be made when dialing three-digit numbers, such as 911 and others.

The mission of the Alabama Public Service Commission is to ensure a regulatory balance between regulated companies and consumers in order to provide consumers with safe, adequate and reliable services at rates that are equitable and economical. For more information, visit psc.alabama.gov.