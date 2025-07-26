Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days returns to Athens next weekend

Take a nostalgic tour of Alabama’s agricultural past next weekend when the 33rd Annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days returns to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena in Athens.

Set for Aug. 1-2, the two-day event is free to attend for kids ages 12 and under, and only $5 per person for everyone else. In addition to hosting one of north Alabama’s largest antique engine and tractor shows, the all-ages annual event celebrates the area’s rural farming heritage with antique tractors, vintage farm equipment, engines, a parade, live demonstrations and more.

Presented by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association (PCAETA), Farm Heritage Days also features craft vendors and concessions, as well as a one-stop parts marketplace for agricultural antique hobbyists. Other family-friendly activities throughout the weekend include tractor slow races, a skillet throw contest for ladies, and a pedal pull for the kids. Proceeds from this year’s concession sales will help fund the Owens Fire Department.

A 10-mile tractor parade ride will help kick off the weekend’s activities, departing the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1.

The parade route travels south on Lucas Ferry Road to West Washington Street and onward to the Athens Square, before heading north on Marion Street to Pryor Street for a brief stop at the Alabama Veterans Museum. Following the museum stop, the route will continue west on Pryor Street, south on Hines Street, right on Market Street and north on Lucas Ferry Road as it makes it way back to the Sheriff’s Arena. An evening fish fry featuring live music will follow the day’s activity at 5 p.m.

The arena gates open at 7 a.m. on both days of the event. Parking is free. Visit the Piney Chapel Antique Engine Tractor Association’s Facebook page for information and updates about the event. For additional information about the 33rd Annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days, call Justin Romine at 256-762-2739, Matthew Thomas at 256-497-6607, Allen Dement at 256-431-0619, or Eli Wallace at 256-497-1264.