Limestone Ledger for July 26, 2025

Decoration Day at Miller Cemetery

Decoration day at Miller Cemetery in Rogersville will be held on Saturday, July 26. A brief business meeting will begin at 11:45 p.m., followed by a pot luck lunch. Please bring a dish to share; goat stew will be served as well. If you are unable to attend the decoration, please send donations for cemetery upkeep to Miller Cemetery of Rogersville c/o Melanie Miller Gooch, 17929 Hampton Cove Way, Athens, AL 35611.

Southern Gospel music

The Lovelace Family will be at Enon Baptist Church (33130 Highway 99, Anderson, AL) for a singing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 27. There will be a meal furnished after the singing. For more information, call 256-278-0588.

Decoration Day at Lentzville Cemetery

The Lentzville Cemetery Decoration Day will be held on Saturday, August 2. All who have loved ones buried at the cemetery are encouraged to attend. If you cannot attend, please send your check (made out to the Lentzville Cemetery fund) to Belinda Lansford at 1703 Trace End Trail, Athens, AL 35611. For more information, contact Billy McNatt by phone at 256-232-1601.

Higgins Cemetery decoration day

The Higgins Cemetery in Rogersville will be having a decoration day on August 9, starting with a meeting at the cemetery that will begin at 10 a.m. Please send donations to: Fay Chandler, 20065 Temperance Oak Road, Rogersville AL 35652.

Optimist Club of Athens final meeting

The Optimist Club of Athens is closing with a final meeting on Saturday, August 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First Christian Church (Market & Madison Street). All members past and current, friends of the club, and invited guests are encouraged to share memories from their association with the club. At this meeting, the club will recognize several nonprofit organizations in Athens and Limestone County with a check for their efforts in improving the lives of the youth of our community. Questions and comments can be directed to Jim Miner by leaving a voice message at 256-232-7977, or via text message at 256-777-7937.

Oak Grove Cemetery decoration day

The Oak Grove Cemetery in Good Springs will hold a decoration day on Saturday, August 23. For more information, contact Carla McPeters at 256-810-7090.

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful membership drive

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful has begun their 2025-2026 membership drive. Stop by the office at 125 East Street in Athens, or visit kalbcares.com for more information.

Athens City Schools bus service sign ups open

Parents in the Athens City Schools system needing bus service for their K-8th students, must sign up through Returning Student Registration (Re-Enrollment) or New Student Registration (Enrollment). If you need your student’s snap code for re-enrollment, call 256-233-6600 or visit the ACS Central Office. Learn more at acs-k12.org/reenrollment. Reminder that bus service is not available for Athens High School or Athens Renaissance School students. Learn more about ACS Transportation at acs-k12.org/transportation.

Back to School supplies drive

1st Franklin Financial is asking customers to help out with back-to-school items that will benefit community schools and students this coming year. Any item that would benefit the students or teachers is greatly appreciated. One boy and one girl will be selected from a draw to each win a new backpack. Donations of the following items will be welcome: New or gently used backpacks and lunch boxes, Pencil/crayon boxes, Loose paper, Notebooks, Subject binders, #2 pencils, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, Dry erase markers, Glue sticks, rulers, scissors (grade school appropriate), Index cards and flash cards, Lysol wipes, tissues, hand sanitizer, paper towels.

Support Group

Support groups for domestic abuse victims and survivors will be held at the Family Resource Center on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays at 12 p.m. Facilitated by Crisis Services of North Alabama. For more information, call 256-230-1240.

Women Empowering Women

Every fourth Sunday of the month, the Women Empowering Women of Alabama will meet at Freshwind Church, located at 17200 Lucas Ferry Road. Athens, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from February to October. For more information, you can contact Rev. Janice Elisa Lanier Williams at 256-233-5995 or you can visit their website at wewoa.org/.

Houston Memorial Library

The Houston Memorial Library and Museum is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Home to a large collection of mystery, fiction, children’s, young adult and western books to be checked out with a $5 per year membership. The historic residence, which was built in 1834, also has a book sale room that is open each day. The museum has period furniture, civil war memorabilia and Native American artifacts.

Virtual exercise class

Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412.

Book sale

Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Tuesday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information 256-232-1233.

TOPS meeting

Athens AL TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Evening Chapter #0616 meets weekly on Mondays, at the Athens Activity Center on Pyror Street. Weigh-in starts at 6 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email: AthensAL616TOPS@gmail.com.

Food giveaway

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances. Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403.

Hearts for Homeless

Join The News Courier, and several others, as we try and help out our homeless population in Athens and Limestone County. Please give whatever essentials you can. All donations can be left at The News Courier’s office at 410 W. Green St. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Other donation sites include; Don Carter Heating and Cooling on 72 East, Toodlebugs on E. Hobbs St. and One Main Financial on 72 East.

Flower and Flag Regulations for Athens Cemeteries

(City; Hine-Hobbs St., Old City, Roselawn and Thatch-Mann Cemetery) No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground for maintenance, unless following a funeral. Placement of flowers is acceptable year-round on monuments. Flowers will be removed after funerals as follows: Fresh flower removal will take place seven (7) days following a funeral. Silk flower removal will take place twenty-one (21) days following a funeral or to be placed on grave as specified above. Approval by Superintendent of Cemeteries is required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees, or sod grass. City Cemetery personnel shall remove any trees or shrubs that become detrimental to the adjacent lots or prevent opening of a grave. The City of Athens Cemetery Department will remove flags and properly dispose of them, when they are so worn that they are no longer fit to serve as a symbol of our country. The City of Athens will not replace any worn flags that it removes. The City of Athens does not assume any liability for any monument, flowers, shrubbery, ornaments, flags, etc. in any City owned cemetery.