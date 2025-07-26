A Farmers Market fixture: Manager Kat Greene celebrates 10 years of farm-fresh service

A lot has grown and changed over the past decade at the Athens Farmers Market, and growing right along with it has been Kat Greene — the market manager who, for the past ten years, has helped expand the popular local shopping spot into a bustling and vibrant center of seasonal activity.

“Kat is a major reason why the market has grown exponentially over the past ten years,” said Tere Richardson, the executive director of Athens Main Street, which operates the June-September amenity. “She brings professionalism, care, and a genuine love for our market community to everything she does.”

Greene served for three years as a market volunteer before stepping into her current manager’s role. She also served as a volunteer on the Athens Main Street Design Committee over the course of the market’s recent renovation.

“Her insight and firsthand knowledge of what vendors and patrons needed helped shape the revitalized market into a welcoming and functional space for the entire community,” added Athens Main Street in a statement recognizing Greene on her ten-year anniversary as market manager.

As the market manager, Green balances a multitude of tasks, from managing market logistics to cultivating its community culture encompassing vendors, patrons, and locally-themed events. She also oversees vendor registration, assigns market stalls, manages operations on the market’s Tuesday and Saturday openings throughout the summer, books musical talent, and chairs the always-popular Market Theme Days.

On top of those official duties, Greene is also a familiar and all-around welcome fixture at the market, serving as a reliable and consistent liaison for appreciative vendors as well as patrons. Her husband Brad often performs at the market on Saturdays as part of the The Silver Silos, while their children — Ellis and Freddie — are frequently on hand to enjoy the market, too. Together, the Greenes’ family investment in the market highlights its larger role as a local asset that strives to put the Athens community first.

“Athens Main Street is incredibly grateful to Kat Greene for her decade of service,” the organization said in its anniversary announcement, “and we look forward to many more years of community building under her guidance.”

To learn more about the Athens Farmers Market, visit the market’s website at www.athensmainstreet.org/athens-farmers-market.