Students learn fundamentals of ukuleles at workshop

The Athens Arts League sponsored a ukuleles workshop for children on July 7, at the Scout House. Instructor, Jan Hammond helped children learn the fundamentals of the ukulele while building confidence and self esteem through music education. The League supplied the ukuleles and provided by Athens Arts League. The Arts League is a nonprofit which supports local artists, provides art education and brings cultural events to Athens and Limestone County. Follow them on Facebook for upcoming programs and events.

