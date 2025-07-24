Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 26

Whether it is fruits, vegetables and honey or beef, pork and peanuts, Alabama’s farmers provide a bountiful amount of products for consumers to enjoy. The efforts of those farmers will be celebrated July 26 on Sweet Grown Alabama Day.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off the celebration July 10, signing an official proclamation declaring July 26 as Sweet Grown Alabama Day. First commemorated in 2020, the event aims to encourage consumers to support and show appreciation to local farmers.

“It’s easy to participate,” said Sweet Grown Alabama Director Ellie Watson. “All you have to do is buy local. You can do that by shopping directly at a local farmers market or farm stand. Another option is to purchase local products at a grocery store or restaurant.”

Watson said consumers who support local farmers are also improving the state and their own health.

“For every dollar that we invest into local communities, 60 cents is reinvested right back into that community,” she said. “It goes into other businesses, local schools, dance studios, football teams and more. Plus, buying local is better for you. Those local products have been allowed to grow to peak ripeness. It’s also better for the environment because we’re reducing fuel emissions from shipping all across the country.”

Collaborating with Alabama Extension

Sweet Grown Alabama is a nonprofit membership organization that connects farmers with consumers interested in supporting local. One of those farmers is Alabama Cooperative Extension System Animal Sciences and Forages Agent Dylan Gilbert, who serves as a Sweet Grown Alabama area advisor.

In his role with Alabama Extension at Auburn University, Gilbert shares research-based information with beef producers in northwest Alabama to help improve their operations. He also puts that information into practice at his Blue Ridge Cattle Company in Cullman, where he and wife Kali raise beef cattle and hogs.

“Beef is how we celebrate everything at our house,” Gilbert said. “Our Sweet-Grown-Alabama-Day celebration is sure to feature grilled beef and local produce from farmers in our area. This day serves as a reminder of how beautiful our state is and how much our farmers care about keeping it beautiful. It’s a good time to reflect on our producers and what they do for Alabama.”

Gilbert said the missions of Sweet Grown Alabama and Alabama Extension overlap.

“Extension does an excellent job in providing research-backed information on everything from agriculture to human sciences,” he said. “We help producers become more informed. Plus, we teach consumers the importance of good nutrition and health. That’s easy to find through Sweet Grown Alabama members.”

More Information

On July 26, the Sweet Grown Alabama staff will have a booth at Pepper Place in Birmingham, the state’s largest farmers market. Other participating farmers markets across Alabama will host a variety of special celebrations. Those range from free tomato sandwiches and swag to petting zoos and bouncy houses. For more details, follow Sweet Grown Alabama on Facebook or visit SweetGrownAlabama.org. Visit aces.edu for educational resources that support Alabama farmers.