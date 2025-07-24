Local standouts compete at All-Star Sports Week

Swipe or click to see more

The 29th annual Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) All-Star Sports Week — presented by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) — took place earlier this week, and a handful of local standouts represented their respective schools and North teams well in Montgomery.

See below for a breakdown.

GOLF

— Athens’ Will Abernathy teamed with Fayetteville’s Nic Ibarra to tie their match with Jackson’s Jackson Doggett (9-9). The South, though, triumphed in both divisions (boys and girls) for a sweep.

SOCCER

— Clements’ Jessica Gonzalez saw action in a 4-3 loss to the South. Stats were unavailable.

SOFTBALL

— Athens’ Caitlyn Tedford earned MVP honors for the North after recording two hits, an RBI and a run in Game 2. Athens Bible’s Destiny Burns, meanwhile, collected one hit in Game 2. The South, however, swept the North 2-0 and 4-2.