LOCAL SWIMMING: Athens Gators claim ARPA District 1 title Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Athens Gators swim team won the Alabama Recreation & Parks Association (ARPA) District I championship meet earlier this month to remain unbeaten on the season.

Top four swimmers in their respective events — or swimmers with a qualifying time — as well as the top two relay teams advance to the state championship meet in Albertville.

The Gators will be represented by 87 swimmers — the most the team has ever qualified for the state meet.

See top results below.

Boys 8U 100 Yd IM

1st Foster Bradford

Email newsletter signup

2nd Evan Workman

3rd Gil Kauffman

Boys 9/10 100 Yd IM

1st Harry Kauffman

2nd Brooks Bullock

3rd Eagen Workman

Girls 9/10 100 Yd IM

1st Anni Plitsch

2nd Riley Walters

3rd Emma Sandmeyer

4th Lottie Sandmeyer

Boys 11/12 100 Yd IM

1st Davis Doyle

2nd Ryan Plitsch

3rd Hudson Ferrell

4th Reid McDowell

Boys 13/14 100 Yd IM

2nd Elijah Hiers

3rd Jake Wilder

4th Cruz Dardon

Girls 13/14 100 Yd IM

1st Blake Sherron

3rd Aubrie Plitsch

Boys 15-18 100 Yd IM

2nd Kayden Ausley

4th Tyler Sampieri

Girls 15-18 100 Yd IM

1st Naina Figueroa

3rd Anna Talley

4th Cassidy Loesch

Boys 8U 100 Yd Medley Relay

2nd Foster Bradford, Ewan Workm,an Gil Kauffman Gideon Johnson

Girls 8U 100 Yd Medley Relay

1st Emily Evans, Charlotte Hooper, Madolyn Taylor, Lyvie Garris

2nd Mikki Walters, Emmaline Maher, Josie Jarvis, Vivianne Koonce

Boys 9/10 100 Yd Medley Relay

1st Britton Taylor, Eagen Workman, Harry Kauffman, Miles Pepper

2nd Thorsten Clark, Brooks Bullock, Aiden Carroll, Davis Peters

Girls 9/10 100 Yd Medley Relay

1st Anna Maher, Allie Conlon, Riley Walters, Lottie Sandmeyer

2nd Hannah Shirley, Emma Sandmeyer, Mara Johnson, Aria Wilkie

Boys 11/12 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Davis Doyle, Ryan Plitsch, Reid McDowell, Miles Sandmeyer

2nd Mason Miller, Calvin Byinton, Hudson Ferrell, Tyler Carroll

Boys 13/14 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Levi Ausley, Elijah Hiers, Colt Odom, Winn Baswell

2nd Cruz Dardon, Brendan Bullock, Bentley Loesch, Grant Buckner

Girls 13/14 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Blake Sherron, Aubrie Plitsch, Caroline Weldy, Kadence Miller

2nd Allie Massey, Karis Manor, Eden Fuhriman, Tori White

Boys 15-18 200 Yd Medley Relay

2nd Houston McLaughlin, Kayden Ausley, Emerson Powless, Weston Fuhriman

Girls 15-18

2nd Savannah Hargrove, Anna Talley, Naina Figueroa, Emmalia Millsap

Boys 6U 25 Yd Freestyle

2nd Taylor Wilkes

Girls 6U 25 Yd Freestyle

1st Charlotte Hooper

2nd Josie Jarvis

3rd Mikki Walters

Girls 7/8 25 Yd Freestyle

2nd Madolyn Taylor

3rd Lyvie Garris

4th Emmaline Haher

Boys 8/10 50 Yd Freestyle

1st Harry Kauffman

3rd Miles Pepper

4th Eagen Workman

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Freestyle

1st Catherine Evans

3rd Anneliese Newman

4th Hannah Shirley

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Freestyle

1st Ryan Plitsch

3rd Miles Sandmeyer

4th Reid McDowell

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Freestyle

2nd Levi Ausley

3rd Colt Odom

4th Elijah Hiers

Boys 15-18 50 Yd Freestyle

2nd Weston Fuhriman

Girls 1l5-18 50 Yd Freestyle

1st Anna Talley

Boys 8U 25 Yd Breaststroke

1st Ewan Workman

2nd Foster Bradford

Girls 8U 25 Yd Breaststroke

2nd Madolyn Taylor

3rd Harper Shedd

4th Vivienne Koonce

Boys 9/10 50 Yd Breaststroke

1st Miles Pepper

2nd Eagen Workman

3rd Davis Peters

4th Grayson Shedd

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Breaststroke

1st Anni Plitsch

2nd Allie Conlon

3rd Hannah Shirley

4th Emma Sandmeyer

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Breaststroke

1st Tyler Carroll

2nd Hudson Ferrell

3rd Calvin Byington

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Breaststroke

2nd Elijah Hiers

4th Levi Ausley

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Breaststroke

1st Aubrie Plitsch

2nd Caroline Weldy

3rd Karis Manor

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Breaststroke

2nd Kayden Ausley

4th Hunter Lainey

Girls 15-18 50 Yd Breaststroke

1st Anna Talley

3rd Cassidy Loesch

4th Jenny White

Mixed 8U 100 Yd Freestyle Relay

2nd Lyvie Garris, Gideon Johnson, Charlotte Hooper, Foster Bradford

Mixed 9/10 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Miles Pepper, Anni Plitsch, Catherine Evans, Harry Kauffman

2nd Eagen Workman, Brooks Bullock, Anna Maher, Anneliese Newman

Mixed 11/12 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Davis Doyle, Riley Walters, Delta Mae Brumfield, Ryan Plitsch

2nd Tyler Carrol, Lottie Sandmeyer, Emma Sandmeyer, Miles Sandmeyer

Mixed 13/14 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

2nd Winn Baswell, Caroline Weldy, Kadence Miller, Levi Ausley

Mixed 15-18 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

2nd Houston McLaughlin, Savannah Hargrove, Emmalia Millsap, Emerson Powless

Boys 8U 50 Yd Freestyle

3rd Gil Kauffman

Girls 8U 50 Yd Freestyle

1st Lyvie Garris

2nd Charlotte Hooper

4th Emily Evans

Boys 9/10 100 Yd Freestyle

1st Harry Kauffman

4th Thorsten Clark

Girls 9/10 100 Yd Freestyle

1st Riley Walters

2nd Anneliese Newman

3rd Lottie Sandmeyer

4th Emma Sandmeyer

Boys 11/12 100 Yd Freestyle

1st Davis Doyle

2nd Miles Sandmeyer

3rd Mason Miller

Girls 11/12 100 Yd Freestyle

1st Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 13/14 100 Yd Freestyle

4th Jake Wilder

Girls 13/14 100 Yd Freestyle

2nd Blake Sherron

Boys 15-18 100 Yd Freestyle

4th Emerson Powless

Girls 15-18 100 Yd Freestyle

1st Naina Figueroa

2nd Savannah Hargrove

4th Cecelia McFadden

Mixed 8U 100 Yd Medley Relay

1st Emily Evans, Ewan Workman, Gil Kauffman, Madolyn Taylor

Mixed 9/10 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Caroline Evans, Anni Plitsch, Harry Kauffman, Miles Pepper

2nd Thorston Clark, Allie Conlon, Mara Johnson, Grayson Shedd

Mixed 11/12 200 Yd Medley Relay

2nd Delta Mae Brumfield, Hudson Ferrell, Reid McDowell, Anneliese Newman

Mixed 13/14 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Blake Sherron, Elijah Hiers, Colt Odom, Aubrie Plitsch

Mixed 15-18 200 Yd Medley Relay

2nd Kayden Ausley, Anna Talley, Naina Figueroa, Weston Fuhriman

Boys 8U 25 Yd Butterfly

2nd Gil Kauffman

4th Zach Richardson

Girls 8U 25 Yd Butterfly

1st Madolyn Taylor

2nd Josie Jarvis

Boys 9/10 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Miles Pepper

2nd Aiden Carroll

3rd Britton Taylor

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Anni Plitsch

2nd Catherine Evans

4th Anneliese Newman

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Reid McDowell

2nd Ryan Plitsch

4th Tyler Carroll

Girls 11/12 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Delta Mae

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Colt Odom

3rd Winn Baswell

4th Bentley Loesch

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Aubrie Plitsch

2nd Caroline Weldy

3rd Allie Massey

4th Tori White

Boys 15-18 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Kayden Ausley

4th Emerson Powless

Girls 15-18 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Naina Figueroa

3rd Savannah Hargrove

4th Jenny White

Boys 6U 25 Yd Backstroke

3rd Jackson Baswell

Girls 6U 25 Yd Backstroke

1st Charlotte Hooper

3rd Josie Jarvis

Boys 7/8 25 Yd Backstroke

2nd Foster Bradford

Girls 7/8 25 Yd Backstroke

2nd Emily Evans

4th Sophia Perez

Boys 9/10 50 Yd Backstroke

2nd Brooks Bullock

4th Aiden Carroll

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Backstroke

1st Catherine Evans

3rd Riley Walters

4th Anna Maher

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Backstroke

1st Davis Doyle

2nd Miles Sandmeyer

Girls 11/12 50 Yd Backstroke

1st Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Backstroke

2nd Colt Odom

3rd Cruz Dardon

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Backstroke

2nd Blake Sherron

4th Kadence Miller

Boys 15-18 50 Yd Backstroke

3rd Houston McLaughlin

4th Sam Byington

Girls 15-18 50 Yd Backstroke

1st Savannah Hargrove

2nd Cecelia McFadden

3rd Emmalia Millsap

Boys 6U 100 Yd Freestyle Relay

2nd Declan Manor, Maverick Clark, Jackson Baswell, Taylor Wilkes

Boys 8U 100 Yd Freestyle Relay

2nd Ewan Workman, Gideon Johnson, Foster Bradford, Gil Kauffman

Girls 8U 100 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Lyvie Garris, Charlotte Hooper, Emily Evans, Madolyn Taylor

2nd Emmaline Maher, Lyddian Manor, Sophia Perez, Vivienne Koonce

Boys 9/10 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Brooks Bullock, Britton Taylor, Davis Peters, Eagen Workman

2nd Krieger Carr, Si Moss, Connor Hood, Aiden Carroll

Girls 9/10 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Annie Plitsch, Riley Walters, Anneliese Newman, Catherine Evans

2nd Emma Sandmeyer, Anna Maher, Hannah Shirley, Lottie Sandmeyer

Boys 11/12 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Davis Doyle, Reid McDowell, Miles Sandmeyer, Ryan Plitsch

2nd Hudson Ferrell, Calvin Byington, Mason Miller, Tyler Carroll

Girls 11/12 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

2nd Delta Mae Brumfield, Baani Makhija, Eliza Wilder, Lilly Gordon

Boys 13/14 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Levi Ausley, Winn Baswell, Colt Odom, Elijah Hiers

Girls 13/14 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Aubrie Plitsch, Kadence Miller, Caroline Weldy, Blake Sherron

2nd Allie Massey, Tori White, Karis Manor, Edyn Fuhriman

Boys 15-18 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

2nd Kayden Ausley, Houston McLaughlin, Emerson Powless, Weston Fuhriman

Girls 15-18 200 Yd Freestyle Relay

1st Anna Talley, Emmalia Millsap, Savannah Hargrove, Naina Figueroa