LOCAL SWIMMING: Athens Gators claim ARPA District 1 title
Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025
The Athens Gators swim team won the Alabama Recreation & Parks Association (ARPA) District I championship meet earlier this month to remain unbeaten on the season.
Top four swimmers in their respective events — or swimmers with a qualifying time — as well as the top two relay teams advance to the state championship meet in Albertville.
The Gators will be represented by 87 swimmers — the most the team has ever qualified for the state meet.
See top results below.
Boys 8U 100 Yd IM
1st Foster Bradford
2nd Evan Workman
3rd Gil Kauffman
Boys 9/10 100 Yd IM
1st Harry Kauffman
2nd Brooks Bullock
3rd Eagen Workman
Girls 9/10 100 Yd IM
1st Anni Plitsch
2nd Riley Walters
3rd Emma Sandmeyer
4th Lottie Sandmeyer
Boys 11/12 100 Yd IM
1st Davis Doyle
2nd Ryan Plitsch
3rd Hudson Ferrell
4th Reid McDowell
Boys 13/14 100 Yd IM
2nd Elijah Hiers
3rd Jake Wilder
4th Cruz Dardon
Girls 13/14 100 Yd IM
1st Blake Sherron
3rd Aubrie Plitsch
Boys 15-18 100 Yd IM
2nd Kayden Ausley
4th Tyler Sampieri
Girls 15-18 100 Yd IM
1st Naina Figueroa
3rd Anna Talley
4th Cassidy Loesch
Boys 8U 100 Yd Medley Relay
2nd Foster Bradford, Ewan Workm,an Gil Kauffman Gideon Johnson
Girls 8U 100 Yd Medley Relay
1st Emily Evans, Charlotte Hooper, Madolyn Taylor, Lyvie Garris
2nd Mikki Walters, Emmaline Maher, Josie Jarvis, Vivianne Koonce
Boys 9/10 100 Yd Medley Relay
1st Britton Taylor, Eagen Workman, Harry Kauffman, Miles Pepper
2nd Thorsten Clark, Brooks Bullock, Aiden Carroll, Davis Peters
Girls 9/10 100 Yd Medley Relay
1st Anna Maher, Allie Conlon, Riley Walters, Lottie Sandmeyer
2nd Hannah Shirley, Emma Sandmeyer, Mara Johnson, Aria Wilkie
Boys 11/12 200 Yd Medley Relay
1st Davis Doyle, Ryan Plitsch, Reid McDowell, Miles Sandmeyer
2nd Mason Miller, Calvin Byinton, Hudson Ferrell, Tyler Carroll
Boys 13/14 200 Yd Medley Relay
1st Levi Ausley, Elijah Hiers, Colt Odom, Winn Baswell
2nd Cruz Dardon, Brendan Bullock, Bentley Loesch, Grant Buckner
Girls 13/14 200 Yd Medley Relay
1st Blake Sherron, Aubrie Plitsch, Caroline Weldy, Kadence Miller
2nd Allie Massey, Karis Manor, Eden Fuhriman, Tori White
Boys 15-18 200 Yd Medley Relay
2nd Houston McLaughlin, Kayden Ausley, Emerson Powless, Weston Fuhriman
Girls 15-18
2nd Savannah Hargrove, Anna Talley, Naina Figueroa, Emmalia Millsap
Boys 6U 25 Yd Freestyle
2nd Taylor Wilkes
Girls 6U 25 Yd Freestyle
1st Charlotte Hooper
2nd Josie Jarvis
3rd Mikki Walters
Girls 7/8 25 Yd Freestyle
2nd Madolyn Taylor
3rd Lyvie Garris
4th Emmaline Haher
Boys 8/10 50 Yd Freestyle
1st Harry Kauffman
3rd Miles Pepper
4th Eagen Workman
Girls 9/10 50 Yd Freestyle
1st Catherine Evans
3rd Anneliese Newman
4th Hannah Shirley
Boys 11/12 50 Yd Freestyle
1st Ryan Plitsch
3rd Miles Sandmeyer
4th Reid McDowell
Boys 13/14 50 Yd Freestyle
2nd Levi Ausley
3rd Colt Odom
4th Elijah Hiers
Boys 15-18 50 Yd Freestyle
2nd Weston Fuhriman
Girls 1l5-18 50 Yd Freestyle
1st Anna Talley
Boys 8U 25 Yd Breaststroke
1st Ewan Workman
2nd Foster Bradford
Girls 8U 25 Yd Breaststroke
2nd Madolyn Taylor
3rd Harper Shedd
4th Vivienne Koonce
Boys 9/10 50 Yd Breaststroke
1st Miles Pepper
2nd Eagen Workman
3rd Davis Peters
4th Grayson Shedd
Girls 9/10 50 Yd Breaststroke
1st Anni Plitsch
2nd Allie Conlon
3rd Hannah Shirley
4th Emma Sandmeyer
Boys 11/12 50 Yd Breaststroke
1st Tyler Carroll
2nd Hudson Ferrell
3rd Calvin Byington
Boys 13/14 50 Yd Breaststroke
2nd Elijah Hiers
4th Levi Ausley
Girls 13/14 50 Yd Breaststroke
1st Aubrie Plitsch
2nd Caroline Weldy
3rd Karis Manor
Boys 13/14 50 Yd Breaststroke
2nd Kayden Ausley
4th Hunter Lainey
Girls 15-18 50 Yd Breaststroke
1st Anna Talley
3rd Cassidy Loesch
4th Jenny White
Mixed 8U 100 Yd Freestyle Relay
2nd Lyvie Garris, Gideon Johnson, Charlotte Hooper, Foster Bradford
Mixed 9/10 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Miles Pepper, Anni Plitsch, Catherine Evans, Harry Kauffman
2nd Eagen Workman, Brooks Bullock, Anna Maher, Anneliese Newman
Mixed 11/12 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Davis Doyle, Riley Walters, Delta Mae Brumfield, Ryan Plitsch
2nd Tyler Carrol, Lottie Sandmeyer, Emma Sandmeyer, Miles Sandmeyer
Mixed 13/14 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
2nd Winn Baswell, Caroline Weldy, Kadence Miller, Levi Ausley
Mixed 15-18 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
2nd Houston McLaughlin, Savannah Hargrove, Emmalia Millsap, Emerson Powless
Boys 8U 50 Yd Freestyle
3rd Gil Kauffman
Girls 8U 50 Yd Freestyle
1st Lyvie Garris
2nd Charlotte Hooper
4th Emily Evans
Boys 9/10 100 Yd Freestyle
1st Harry Kauffman
4th Thorsten Clark
Girls 9/10 100 Yd Freestyle
1st Riley Walters
2nd Anneliese Newman
3rd Lottie Sandmeyer
4th Emma Sandmeyer
Boys 11/12 100 Yd Freestyle
1st Davis Doyle
2nd Miles Sandmeyer
3rd Mason Miller
Girls 11/12 100 Yd Freestyle
1st Delta Mae Brumfield
Boys 13/14 100 Yd Freestyle
4th Jake Wilder
Girls 13/14 100 Yd Freestyle
2nd Blake Sherron
Boys 15-18 100 Yd Freestyle
4th Emerson Powless
Girls 15-18 100 Yd Freestyle
1st Naina Figueroa
2nd Savannah Hargrove
4th Cecelia McFadden
Mixed 8U 100 Yd Medley Relay
1st Emily Evans, Ewan Workman, Gil Kauffman, Madolyn Taylor
Mixed 9/10 200 Yd Medley Relay
1st Caroline Evans, Anni Plitsch, Harry Kauffman, Miles Pepper
2nd Thorston Clark, Allie Conlon, Mara Johnson, Grayson Shedd
Mixed 11/12 200 Yd Medley Relay
2nd Delta Mae Brumfield, Hudson Ferrell, Reid McDowell, Anneliese Newman
Mixed 13/14 200 Yd Medley Relay
1st Blake Sherron, Elijah Hiers, Colt Odom, Aubrie Plitsch
Mixed 15-18 200 Yd Medley Relay
2nd Kayden Ausley, Anna Talley, Naina Figueroa, Weston Fuhriman
Boys 8U 25 Yd Butterfly
2nd Gil Kauffman
4th Zach Richardson
Girls 8U 25 Yd Butterfly
1st Madolyn Taylor
2nd Josie Jarvis
Boys 9/10 50 Yd Butterfly
1st Miles Pepper
2nd Aiden Carroll
3rd Britton Taylor
Girls 9/10 50 Yd Butterfly
1st Anni Plitsch
2nd Catherine Evans
4th Anneliese Newman
Boys 11/12 50 Yd Butterfly
1st Reid McDowell
2nd Ryan Plitsch
4th Tyler Carroll
Girls 11/12 50 Yd Butterfly
1st Delta Mae
Boys 13/14 50 Yd Butterfly
1st Colt Odom
3rd Winn Baswell
4th Bentley Loesch
Girls 13/14 50 Yd Butterfly
1st Aubrie Plitsch
2nd Caroline Weldy
3rd Allie Massey
4th Tori White
Boys 15-18 50 Yd Butterfly
2nd Kayden Ausley
4th Emerson Powless
Girls 15-18 50 Yd Butterfly
2nd Naina Figueroa
3rd Savannah Hargrove
4th Jenny White
Boys 6U 25 Yd Backstroke
3rd Jackson Baswell
Girls 6U 25 Yd Backstroke
1st Charlotte Hooper
3rd Josie Jarvis
Boys 7/8 25 Yd Backstroke
2nd Foster Bradford
Girls 7/8 25 Yd Backstroke
2nd Emily Evans
4th Sophia Perez
Boys 9/10 50 Yd Backstroke
2nd Brooks Bullock
4th Aiden Carroll
Girls 9/10 50 Yd Backstroke
1st Catherine Evans
3rd Riley Walters
4th Anna Maher
Boys 11/12 50 Yd Backstroke
1st Davis Doyle
2nd Miles Sandmeyer
Girls 11/12 50 Yd Backstroke
1st Delta Mae Brumfield
Boys 13/14 50 Yd Backstroke
2nd Colt Odom
3rd Cruz Dardon
Girls 13/14 50 Yd Backstroke
2nd Blake Sherron
4th Kadence Miller
Boys 15-18 50 Yd Backstroke
3rd Houston McLaughlin
4th Sam Byington
Girls 15-18 50 Yd Backstroke
1st Savannah Hargrove
2nd Cecelia McFadden
3rd Emmalia Millsap
Boys 6U 100 Yd Freestyle Relay
2nd Declan Manor, Maverick Clark, Jackson Baswell, Taylor Wilkes
Boys 8U 100 Yd Freestyle Relay
2nd Ewan Workman, Gideon Johnson, Foster Bradford, Gil Kauffman
Girls 8U 100 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Lyvie Garris, Charlotte Hooper, Emily Evans, Madolyn Taylor
2nd Emmaline Maher, Lyddian Manor, Sophia Perez, Vivienne Koonce
Boys 9/10 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Brooks Bullock, Britton Taylor, Davis Peters, Eagen Workman
2nd Krieger Carr, Si Moss, Connor Hood, Aiden Carroll
Girls 9/10 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Annie Plitsch, Riley Walters, Anneliese Newman, Catherine Evans
2nd Emma Sandmeyer, Anna Maher, Hannah Shirley, Lottie Sandmeyer
Boys 11/12 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Davis Doyle, Reid McDowell, Miles Sandmeyer, Ryan Plitsch
2nd Hudson Ferrell, Calvin Byington, Mason Miller, Tyler Carroll
Girls 11/12 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
2nd Delta Mae Brumfield, Baani Makhija, Eliza Wilder, Lilly Gordon
Boys 13/14 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Levi Ausley, Winn Baswell, Colt Odom, Elijah Hiers
Girls 13/14 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Aubrie Plitsch, Kadence Miller, Caroline Weldy, Blake Sherron
2nd Allie Massey, Tori White, Karis Manor, Edyn Fuhriman
Boys 15-18 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
2nd Kayden Ausley, Houston McLaughlin, Emerson Powless, Weston Fuhriman
Girls 15-18 200 Yd Freestyle Relay
1st Anna Talley, Emmalia Millsap, Savannah Hargrove, Naina Figueroa