Incidents/arrests for July 17-20, 2025 Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

July 17, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Sloan Road, Zehner Road/Evans Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 28000 block I65 S, 700 block 5th Avenue, 17000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Taylor Lynn Circle, 12000 block Copperfield Lane, Lucas Ferry Road/Us Hwy 72 Animal related/livestock- 1600 block Jefferson Street S, Mooresville Road/Copeland Road, 17000 block Menefee Road, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, 25000 block Hays Mill Road, 17000 block Harwell Road, 24000 block Holt Road, AL Hwy 251/Copeland Road, Salem Minor Hill Road/Hwy 99, 100 block Elm Street

Traffic accident- 100 block Clinton Street S, 13000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 17000 block Newby Chapel Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 12000 block Hutchins Circle

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 8000 block Fennell Road

Disturbance- 20000 block Friendship Way, 19000 block Sharp Road, 17000 block AL Hwy 251, 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road Criminal mischief- 11000 block Morris Drive

Criminal trespass- 400 block Hoffman Street

Warrant- George Lane, Puckett Lane, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 26000 block Beatline Road, 20000 block Harris Road, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road

July 18, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- York Lane/US Hwy 72, Page Road/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Malone Road, 15000 block Hastings Road, Shaw Road/McCormack Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 1000 block Arrowhead Landing Road, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, 25000 block Clem Road

Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Lawngate Road, Poplar Creek, 7000 block Vivians Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Traffic accident- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Gary Redus Drive, 28000 block AL Hwy 53, Elk/Cedar Hill Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Log Cabin Road, US Hwy 72/Brownsferry Road

Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Shooting- 28000 block Mitchell Loop

Theft- 23000 block Flanagan Road, 28000 block Ferguson Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 22000 block Flanagan Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Blackburn Road, 17000 block Hall Road, 18000 block Oakdale Road, 4000 block Snake Road

Unwanted guest- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Criminal trespass- 12000 block Two Rivers Drive

Warrant- 900 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Airfield Street, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road

Search warrant- 900 block Beech Street

Alarm- 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 10000 block Paradise Shores

Discharging firearms- 20000 block East Limestone Road

July 19, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/US Hwy 31, 22000 block Sandlin Road, Yarbrough Road/Looney Road, 8000 block Cowford Road, AL Hwy 99/Cabbage Ridge Road, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 28000 block Randy Wade Drive, 13000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 30000 block Pettusville Road, 17000 block Malone Road, 20000 block Elkton Road, 23000 block Justin Bent Circle

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Wales Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Elm Street

Stabbing- 700 block Market Street

Disturbance- 10000 block US Hwy 31, 10000 block US Hwy 31, 20000 block Elkton Road

Harassment- 15000 block Witty Mill Road

PFA remove & exclude- 14000 block Sabre Drive

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Stonegate Drive

Warrant- 1000 block Brwons Ferry Street, US Hwy 72/Costello Drive

Alarm- 11000 block US Hwy 31, 30000 block Capshaw Road

Nuisance/loud music- 14000 block Willow Bend Drive, Summerwood Drive

July 20, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Ingram Road/Railroad tracks, 8000 block Cowford Road, Washington Street/Sutton Drive, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Blackburn Road/Ham Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, Gray Road/Fieldstone Drive, Blackburn Road/Ham Road, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road

Animal related/livestock- Cannon Road/Ft. Hampton Road

Traffic accident- 28000 block Harvest Road, 25000 block Leggtown Road

Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Vehicle theft- 11000 block Burgreen Road

Disturbance- 23000 block Slate Road, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road

Prowler- 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road

Warrant- 15000 block Mill Valley Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Simiyah Cannon, Decatur: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Leigh Elders, Elkmont: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-gun, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun

– Jairus Ervin, Athens: second-degree theft

– Cesar Gonzales Sr., Athens: second-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape- victim under 12- offender over 16

– Walter Johnson, Rome, NY: illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempt to elude by any means

– Gayla Kyle, Athens: two counts first-degree sodomy

– Jack McGaha, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Zachary McMeans, Athens: cruelty to animals

– Benjamen Vining, Ardmore: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Jordan Adams, Athens: non-support- child

– Brian Black, Athens: public intoxication

– Malik Rhodes, Athens: discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

– Joel Robinson, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal trespass

– Jeremy Gitzen, Tanner: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Derek Teague, Athens: chemical endangerment of child, first-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking

– Alexis Turner, Hazel Green: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Fredrick Warner Jr., Huntsville: two counts harassing communications

– Morgan Gamble, Decatur: public intoxication

– Gary Matlock, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, interference with a domestic violence call

– James McColpin, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Lisa Morris, Elkmont: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– Edward Powers, Athens: second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, public intoxication

– Immanuel Underwood, Decatur: obstructing justice using a false identity

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Athens- third-degree burglary; dog cage and four black mats, July 17, unknown value, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive

– Athens- fourth-degree theft; two Maid coffee, Tenker tens unit, H&M toothpaste, Comfytemp ice pack, Temu miscellaneous items, July 18, $144.39, 23000 block Flanagan Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, US currency, July 18, $20,000, 19000 block Holt Road

– Madison- first-degree theft, 1990 red UTLO utility trailer, July 20, $5,000, 11000 block Burgreen Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Justin Allan Stultz: harassing communications

– Rickey Arnez Williams: second-degree criminal mischief

– Christopher Robert Munsey: first-degree retail theft

– Edgar Delacruz Veronico: driving under the influence

– Sarah Nicole King: third-degree criminal trespass

– Zachary Lance Stephens: domestic violence- harassment

– Tiffany Michelle Fennell: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence

– Joseph Michael Tyler: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– first-degree theft of property, 48 ft trailer, July 17, $14,500, 100 block Mill Street

– fourth-degree theft of property, scissors, July 17, $50, 19000 block Autumn Falls Way

– second-degree retail theft, merchandise, July 19, $506.77, 600 block US Hwy 73 W

– theft of property, AT&T prepaid cellphone, July 19, $70, Madison Street/Bryan Street

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Coach wallet and contents, July 18, $50, Washington Street @ Marion Street

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Die Hard car battery, July 18, $209, 400 block Woodridge Drive

– retail theft; Rove sunglasses, shot glass, Jerky cheese cup, fountain drink, Buc-ee’s magnet, July 20, $87, 2300 block Lindsay Lane S

– fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, July 20, $40, 11000 block Audubon Lane

– first-degree attempted theft of property, 26’ Uhaul Ford F650, July 20, $100,000, 700 block US Hwy 31 S

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– harassment, July 17, 100 block Thomas Street

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, July 18, 900 block US Hwy 72 E

– third-degree criminal trespass, July 18, 400 block Hoffman Street

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, July 19, 17000 block Lucas Ferry Road

– possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (controlled substance), July 20, 12th Street

– harassing communications, July 21, 300 block S Marion Street