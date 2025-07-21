Fiddlers Concert Series welcomes The Kody Norris Show to Athens on July 24 Published 1:34 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Classic country and big bluegrass sounds are coming to Athens this week, as fan-favorite four-piece ensemble The Kody Norris Show sets a one-night July 24 concert date on the campus of Athens State University.

Jam-packed with talent and an abiding love for the soul-stirring sounds of the past, The Kody Norris Show has cultivated a legion of fans nationwide while earning an amazing seven awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) in 2024, including top honors as the SPBGMA Entertainer of the Year.

The show comes to Athens as part of the 2025 Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, and will be held at McCandless Hall on the Athens State University campus with a 7 p.m. start time on Thursday, July 24.

Made up of Josiah Tyree, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, Charlie Lowman, and frontman Kody Norris, The Kody Norris Show has earned an enthusiastic fandom through a fresh interpretation of old-time entertainment, marked by a genuine reverence for the past classic country and bluegrass greats who’ve inspired them. Known “for the rhinestones that shine from their lapels and the fringe that hangs from their collars,” the series’ concert release states, the group “conjures up memories of times gone by while keeping their gaze fixed forward.”

Brought to Athens by the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee, the Livingston Concert/Lecture Series, and Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, funding for The Kody Norris Show’s July 24 appearance is made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment of the Arts, a federal agency.

Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for children, and can be purchased by visiting www.TVOTFC.org.