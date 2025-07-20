Athens rapid responders honor WWII soldier killed in action Published 5:17 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

U.S. Army Private Mack Kidd, of West Virginia, was 20-years old when he died in Myitkyina, Burma in 1944. On Thursday, July 17, Kidd finally came home. Kidd’s daughter, Sonja Kidd Jackson, would move to Lawrence County where his granddaughter, Melinda Cleghorn, will bury him.

Kidd’s remains landed in Nashville where he received an escort along Interstate 65 to Moulton. Athens Police Department assisted in the procession. Athens Fire & Rescue presented the American Flag on a tower truck at Exit 347 in honor of Kidd.

A visitation will be held at Lawrence Funeral Home on Friday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Graveside services with full military honors will be at the Friendship Cemetery on County Road 84 in Danville at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, where he will be laid to rest beside his daughter.