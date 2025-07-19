Senior announcements Published 1:51 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

Limestone County Council on Aging

Office: 256-233-6412. Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Limestone County Council on Aging presents Senior Matinee: “Facing the Giants”, 1702 S. Jefferson St. at 12 p.m. on Aug. 29. No cost. Free popcorn and drink. For seniors 60 and older.

Senior menus

Week of July 21-25

Monday: Grape Juice, Marry Me Chicken Casserole, Broccoli and Cheese, Glazed Carrots, Whole Wheat Bread, Assorted Crème Cookies, Milk, Margarine.

Tuesday: Fruit Punch Juice, Honey Mustard Ham, White Lima Beans, Mustard Greens, Cornbread, Nutty Buddy, Milk/Buttermilk, Margarine.

Wednesday: Meatloaf with Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit, Whole Grain White Roll, Marble Pudding, Milk, Margarine.

Thursday: Southern Chicken Salad, Potato Salad, Sliced Peaches, Whole Wheat Bread ( 2 Slices), Yellow Cake, Milk.

Friday: Taco Salad: Taco Seasoned Beef, Lettuce/Cheese/Tomato, Corn Chips, Pinto Beans, Orange Fruited Gelatin, Milk/Chocolate Milk, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce.

Announcements

— Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs? Contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.

— Transportation available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.

— Shopping trips are now running two days a week. Call in advance to schedule.