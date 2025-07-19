(Outdoor Alabama) Pipe among Alabama-made products being installed at state parks Published 1:25 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

One of the goals for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is to use Alabama-sourced materials as much as possible for construction projects, especially for the $228 million in expenditures to upgrade, renovate and enhance its 21 State Parks around the state.

The use of ductile iron pipe manufactured in Alabama in those projects was celebrated last month at Lakepoint State Park on the banks of Lake Eufaula in southeast Alabama.

Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship welcomed the crowd and share his excitement about all the State Parks projects around the state, but he wanted to highlight the infrastructure work that is rarely recognized.

“I want to focus on the water and sewer projects we have going on in our parks,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “For all the expansions and things we’re doing in State Parks, not only are we renovating the hotel rooms, building new cottages and cabins and renovating our campgrounds, but we also had to make some serious improvements to our water and sewer infrastructure.

“A lot of our parks were built 50-60 years ago with different types of materials, and it was time to upgrade those. Some of our parks were built in the middle of nowhere when there were no public water and sewer systems. Now that those cities and water systems have grown toward where our parks are located, in the places we can, we’re trying to get out of the water and sewer business and hook up to a water supplier or sewer system. These water and sewer improvements should set our parks up for expansion for the next 50 to 75 years.”

Commissioner Blankenship lauded the State Parks staff and Director Matthew Capps for the work done to bring State Parks into the modern era with these improvements as well as 50-amp electrical service where possible and Wi-Fi service.

“I’m extremely proud of our partnerships around the state,” he said. “The times we can partner with other state agencies to do good work, that is not only good for us, but it’s good for the people of Alabama. That’s how government should work. We should be efficient and find ways to partner together. One of the best partners we have had in the eight years I’ve been Commissioner is the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). We’ve worked together on litter traps in coastal Alabama. We worked with ADEM to repave the roads at Lake Guntersville State Park and Joe Wheeler State Park using asphalt made with recycled tires. It’s a better material. It lasts longer. It’s smoother. We hope to continue that partnership on some projects at Lake Lurleen State Park and at Gulf State Park.

“But, by far, the biggest projects we have done with ADEM are the water and sewer projects using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. ADEM was very gracious when that came about and asked if we had needs. I said, ‘Oh, do we have needs!’”

After multiple meetings and conversations with ADEM, Commissioner Blankenship said those needs were narrowed down to about $44 million in water and sewer projects in State Parks.

Deputy Commissioner Ed Poolos will soon leave ADCNR to become ADEM Director, and Commissioner Blankenship thinks the future of that partnership looks bright.

“I think Ed is going to be very progressive in looking at opportunities to do good things throughout the state, not only with Conservation but other partners,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “I look forward to this expanded partnership.”

Commissioner Blankenship said one aspect of his oversight of these State Parks projects is the education about the ductile iron pipe industry. Located in the metro Birmingham area, three manufacturers – U.S. Pipe, American Cast Iron Pipe Company and McWane Cast Iron Pipe Company – produce the vast majority of ductile iron pipe manufactured in the United States.

“I’ve learned not only how many jobs it produces but also what it means dollar-wise to the people of the State of Alabama,” he said. “It’s not only quality, high-paying jobs, but it does so much to increase the quality of life for our citizens.”

David Cole of the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association, which was formed in 1915, said the ductile iron pipe production in Alabama has a widespread impact. Ductile iron pipe features a concrete lining and protective coatings on the inner and outer surfaces and is primarily used in drinking water systems.

“Our pipe is in places like New York City and Los Angeles and everywhere in between,” Cole said. “A lot of people don’t realize that. Our footprint throughout the country is tremendous. There are facilities in 30 states and Canada, and all the companies are based right here in Alabama.

“The pipe being used in these projects, I can assure you, will be around for generations because it’s the only proven drinking water infrastructure product that has been around for generations.”

Cole also applauded the Alabama Legislature for allocating the ARPA funds for drinking water infrastructure as well as the work done by ADEM.

“We work with a lot of states and their regulatory agencies,” he said. “ADEM is one of the most understaffed environmental management authorities in the country, but they have got these dollars out in the most efficient manner of any state agency that we’ve seen throughout the country.”

Phil Goodwin, U.S. Pipe’s Director of Governmental Affairs/Sales Operations and native of Chambers County, said the company he’s worked for 24 years is celebrating its 126th anniversary. He said the company’s flagship facilities in Bessemer, Alabama, have been producing pipe since 1899 in an area known locally as “Pipe Shop.”

“We’re grateful to provide this ductile iron pipe for the first of several water line replacements in our great State Parks,” Goodwin said. “More importantly, we’re proud that the (Conservation) Department chose to specify domestic ductile iron pipe for these projects. Over 90% of the input for this pipe is scrap iron, so every piece of pipe you see comes from an old car, an engine block and structural steel from a building that is coming down. All the scrap is sourced locally in Alabama, so it is truly an Alabama product. Additionally, we’re going to put this pipe in the ground, and we’re not going to talk about it again for 100 or more years. It is environmentally friendly. It’s the most sustainable pipe you can buy, and it’s perfect for its use in State Parks.

“We’ve got Alabama employees making Alabama product being purchased by the State of Alabama and being installed by a wonderful Alabama contractor (L&K Contracting from Dothan). It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The Lakepoint State Park project is one of the first to use the Alabama-made ductile iron pipe with similar upgrades planned for Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City, Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville, and Lake Guntersville State Park. Visit www.alapark.com for additional information about Alabama State Parks.

Commissioner Blankenship said the use of Alabama-made products in State Parks goes far beyond ductile iron pipe. He said the bed sheets used in State Parks are made in Cullman by Home-Tex, and Cheaha State Park is getting a total makeover highlighting Alabama forest products.

“We’re building a fantastic new lodge at Cheaha State Park, the highest point in Alabama,” Commissioner Blankenship said. “We specified that project must use mass timber construction and cross-laminated panels with timber that was sustainably harvested and milled in Alabama. Using this pipe that is made in Alabama is just another extension of how we’re trying to partner with companies in Alabama and keep our money in our home state.”

State Park’s Capps added, “The Lodge at Cheaha is going to add another gem to our State Parks System with impressive views of the mountain and surrounding valleys. We can’t wait for our visitors to enjoy this spectacular new facility that is being built with Alabama products.”