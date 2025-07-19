Athens State welcomes Cedrick Nkulu as new Chief Information Officer Published 9:48 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

New leadership is coming to Athens State University’s top Information Technology role, after the university this month announced Cedrick Nkulu as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Nkulu comes to Athens State from his most recent position as the Chief Technology & Information Officer at the University of Tennessee Southern in Pulaski, where he “managed IT strategic plans, budgets, and policies while aligning IT initiatives with the university’s goals and enhancing operational efficiency,” Athens State said in its recent announcement.

In all, Nkulu has spent 15 years as an information technology professional, encompassing other roles at UT Southern including Director of Information Technology.

“I am thrilled to join Athens State University, an institution renowned for its unwavering commitment to a student-centric vision and deep-rooted dedication to community engagement,” said Nkulu in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented faculty, staff, and students to drive innovation and enhance the university’s mission of empowering learners and fostering meaningful connections within the community.”

Nkulu will begin his new role at Athens State on August 1. He holds a Master’s in Information Security & Assurance from Middle Tennessee State University, a degree he earned after earlier finishing his BA degree in Business Administration from UT Southern. Nkulu also holds several certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), GIAC Critical Controls Certification (GCCC), and CompTIA Security +.

“I am excited to welcome Cedrick Nkulu to Athens State University as our new Chief Information Officer,” said Athens State President Dr. Catherine Wehlburg in the announcement “His leadership comes at a critical time, as technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and I am confident he will help us navigate this ever-changing landscape with vision and innovation.”