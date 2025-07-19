A Greater Mater: Third annual competition ripe with tasty entries Published 3:09 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more The Master Gardeners of Limestone County, Alabama and the Limestone County Extension staff help judge the competition. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Tomatoes are sliced up for judging at the third annual Greater Mater Competition on Saturday, July 12, at the Athens Farmers Market. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension 3/8 Swipe or click to see more County Extension Director, Chloe Wilson, left, and Extension Agent, Brian Brown present the best Slicing Tomato award to Ron and Vicki King, center. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Tomatoes are lined up for judging at the third annual Greater Mater Competition on Saturday, July 12, at the Athens Farmers Market. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension 5/8 Swipe or click to see more County Extension Director, Chloe Wilson, left, and Extension Agent, Brian Brown present the award for largest tomato to Garrett Nunley, center. Nunley's tomato weighed in at 1.9 lbs. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension 6/8 Swipe or click to see more County Extension Director, Chloe Wilson, left, and Extension Agent, Brian Brown present the Junior Division award to Evie Leicher, center. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension 7/8 Swipe or click to see more County Extension Director, Chloe Wilson, left, and Extension Agent, Brian Brown present Matt Leicher, Rose and Graham Farms, center, the Heirloom Tomato award. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension 8/8 Swipe or click to see more County Extension Director, Chloe Wilson, left, and Extension Agent, Brian Brown present the Best Tasting Tomato award to Mike Craig, center. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension

The third annual Greater Mater Competition was a smashing success on Saturday, July 12, at the Athens Farmers Market. Tomato lovers turned out for a day full of flavor, fun and community.

Many visitors picked up soil sample kits, learned about upcoming workshops and most importantly — left with new tomato varieties they can’t wait to try in their gardens next year. After the judging was complete, market-goers enjoyed sampling all kinds of tomatoes, showcasing the wide variety our local growers brought to the table.

The 2025 winners of the Greater Mater Competition were:

Best Tasting Tomato: Mike Craig, Craig Family Farms

Largest Tomato: Garrett Nunley with a tomato weighing 1.9 lbs.

Slicing Tomato: Ron and Vicki King

Heirloom Tomato: Matt Leicher, Rose and Graham Farms

Junior Division: Evie Leicher

The Master Gardeners of Limestone County, Alabama and the Limestone County Extension staff helped with judging.