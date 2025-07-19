A Greater Mater: Third annual competition ripe with tasty entries

Published 3:09 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

By Limestone County Extension

The Master Gardeners of Limestone County, Alabama and the Limestone County Extension staff help judge the competition. Photo courtesy Limestone County Extension

The third annual Greater Mater Competition was a smashing success on Saturday, July 12, at the Athens Farmers Market. Tomato lovers turned out for a day full of flavor, fun and community.
Many visitors picked up soil sample kits, learned about upcoming workshops and most importantly — left with new tomato varieties they can’t wait to try in their gardens next year. After the judging was complete, market-goers enjoyed sampling all kinds of tomatoes, showcasing the wide variety our local growers brought to the table.
The 2025 winners of the Greater Mater Competition were:
Best Tasting Tomato: Mike Craig, Craig Family Farms
Largest Tomato: Garrett Nunley with a tomato weighing 1.9 lbs.
Slicing Tomato: Ron and Vicki King
Heirloom Tomato: Matt Leicher, Rose and Graham Farms
Junior Division: Evie Leicher
The Master Gardeners of Limestone County, Alabama and the Limestone County Extension staff helped with judging.

