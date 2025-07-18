Limestone County Schools hosts football media day Published 3:45 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Limestone County Schools hosted its fifth annual football media day on Friday, with the head coach and player representatives from each of the six county schools offering insights into their respective offseasons and what they’re excited about ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Check out future editions of The News Courier for stories leading up to the season, and don’t forget to pick up a copy of this year’s Blitz Magazine — due out in August.

See quotes of note below.

ARDMORE

Coach Speak: “I don’t know if these kids understand what complacency means to the level that maybe we know it, but that’s something as coaches we fight a bit. Last year’s success can help you win — don’t get me wrong — because success breeds success. But you don’t want to think that because we won last year, we’ll win this year, and not work to make ourselves better. However, I think we’ve got kids who want to put their own stamp on the 2025 season.” — Jonathan Snider

Player Speak: “We have a bunch of people returning, and we’ve all known each other since we were knee-high to a grasshopper, so it’s like we’re just a big family.” — Will Seabolt

CLEMENTS

Coach Speak: “We weren’t nearly as strong as we needed to be or in shape enough to be able to win football games in the fourth quarter (last season), and that showed. We started working out in December, and that’s helped so much. They’re in shape, they’re stronger, they’re upholding the standard. I’m excited to see where this year takes us as far as finishing football games.” — Brick Pugh

Player Speak:“I have better relationships with my receivers, the offensive line, and the whole team. The chemistry is overall better. I just feel like we are better around each other.” — Brady Turner

EAST LIMESTONE

Coach Speak: “I feel like we’ve all grown, especially me. Last year, I had no idea what I was doing. We all have a plan for when we become a head coach, but then it kind of hits you in the face, so you learn and you grow. I feel like I’ve done that, our coaching staff has done that, and these kids have 100 percent done that. I’m super excited about this season. I feel like it’s going to be better for them and for us. They know the expectation I have for them and the relationship I have with them.” — Will Johnson

Player Speak: “To have a coach thrown into the fire last year and just take the reins like he did … that really meant a lot. We’d gone through a lot as a program with so many head coaches in so many years, so to have him come up and coach us has been really good. I wouldn’t want anybody else.” — Davis Williams

ELKMONT

Coach Speak: “We’re all familiar with each other more and the expectations — they know what to expect from me and what I expect from them (in year two). There aren’t a lot of variables or questions … that’s the biggest thing.” — Joel Schrenk

Player Speak: “It’s made us know each other better … just what coach said.” — Justin Aikens

TANNER

Coach Speak: “We’ve had a full offseason — spring game, summer workouts, OTAs, 7-on-7s. It’s big for us to have that time with the boys so that they’re getting to know us better and they’re learning the system better — the plays, the formations, stuff like that. This summer has been a stepping stone for us to have a good season.” — Matt Smith

Player Speak: “It’s important for us to learn what the coaches are teaching us because we have a good coaching staff with a lot of state championships.” — AJ Lagrone

WEST LIMESTONE

Coach Speak: “I like this group’s energy, excitement, and enthusiasm. We’re going to be a young team and an inexperienced team — probably the youngest and most inexperienced team we’ve had in several seasons. But I think the guys will make up for that with their energy, excitement, and enthusiasm. As a coach, it’s exciting to see the older guys step up and lead the team, and some of our younger guys step in and fill some roles.” — Shelby Davis

Player Speak: “There’s a different mindset going into this season. We’re a closer team this time around.” — Jaden Reed