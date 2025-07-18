Incidents/arrests for Monday, July 14-Thursday, July 17, 2025 Published 10:46 am Friday, July 18, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

July 14, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Mooresville Road/E New Garden Road, Sugar Creek Estates/Cairo Hollow, 27000 block Jeffrey Lee Lane, Lindsay Lane/Norton Drive, Nick Davis Road/Hall Road, Spence Cave Road/Pettusville Road, 8000 block Cowford Road

Animal related/livestock- Copeland Road/Love Branch Road, 15000 block Mill Valley Drive, 13000 block Carter Road, 17000 block Stone Valley Drive, 21000 block JD Adams Drive, 15000 block New Cut Road, 12000 block Cambridge Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road

Disturbance- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Harassment- 22000 block Buttermilk Way, 27000 block Newberry Lane

Search warrant- 12000 block Grigsby Ferry Road

Warrant- Bain Road/Mooresville Road, 14000 block Vasser Street, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 18000 block Cross Key Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72

July 15, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hightower Road/Virginia Lane, 1000 block W School House Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, Upper Ft. Hampton Road/Pettusville Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, Zehner Road/Quinn Road, 28000 block SW Wall Street, 25000 block AL Hwy 99, Nick Davis Road/Wagon Trail, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, Upper Elkton Road/Fain Road Animal related/livestock- 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, 17000 block Cross Key Road, 26000 block Beulah Road

Traffic accident- Mooresville Road/Thach Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/BFI Lane, Harvest Road/AL Hwy 251

Intoxicated person- 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 12000 block Granite Circle

Warrant- 16000 block Parker Road

Alarm- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 16000 block AL Hwy 251

July 16, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 24000 block Copeland Road, 24000 block Thach Road, 15000 block Reid Road, US Hwy 72/York Lane, 18000 block Morris Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 17000 block Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Evans Road

Animal related/livestock- 25000 block Vaughn Street, 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road, 13000 block New Cut Road, 15000 block New Cut Road, 19000 block Sharp Road, 17000 block Meadows Road, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Pinedale Road/Hwy 251

Traffic accident- Meadows Road/Nick Davis Road, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Missing person- 22000 block US Hwy 72, 27000 block Union Hill Road

Theft- 11000 block Cowford Road

Burglary- Jernigan Hollow Road/Stinnett Hollow Road

Breaking and entering vehicle- 16000 block Blackburn Road

Disturbance- 24000 block Drawbaugh Road, 25000 block George Lane

Alarm- 12000 block Hatchett Road, 9000 block James Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Cory Anderson, Moulton: residential home building without a license

– Emoni Bishop, Huntsville: second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, two counts unlawful distribution of controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

– James Griffin, Elkmont: attempt to elude by ann means, resisting arrest

– Nathan Haygood, Athens: first-degree theft

– Joanna McIntyre, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

– Katy Mize, Conroe, TX: second-degree possession of marijuana

– David Parsons, Harvest: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Jason Rose, Elkmont: possession of a pistol by a violent felon, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana

– Randall Bivens, Athens: non-support- child, public intoxication

– Ricky Black, Elkmont: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Andrew Fus, Madison: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– Uribe Garcia, Decatur: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Michael Green, Athens: giving false identification to law enforcement

– David Harris, Harvest: harassment- simple assault

– Jakeb Hubbard, Elkmont: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn, driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Crystal McCart, Tanner: sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old

– Jason Strutton, Athens: second-degree possession of marijuana

– David Wilson, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Sybella Anderson, Athens: chemical endangerment- child abuse

– Maria Carmona, Athens: two counts chemical endangerment- child abuse

– Sidney Gates, Elkmont: fourth-degree theft

– Sarah King, Athens: third-degree criminal trespass

– Derek McManus, Athens: two counts illegal possession of prescription drugs, driving under the influence (controlled substance), possession of controlled substance

– Mary Noble, Athens: LCCCP warrant, resisting arrest, obstructing justice using a false identity, attempt to elude by any means

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Elkmont- third-degree theft, blue Apple Iphone 13, July 14, $800, 25000 block Elkton Road

– Athens- third-degree theft, jewelry, July 14, $1,200, 18000 block Sunflower Road

– Toney- fourth-degree theft, car tag, July 16, $33.40, 24000 block Jade Lane

– Madison- breaking and entering of vehicle, US currency, July 17, $30, 12000 block Hutchinson Circle

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Kiyler Sebastion Bullion: fourth-degree theft

– Angelica McCune: harassment

– Mark Wesley Belcher Jr.: driving under the influence

– Aurick Tawaun Parham: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

– Demario Antwan Hardy: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

– Zachariah Keeshon Martin: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

– Shanice Lashay Ingram: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Edgar Delacruz Veronico: driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– first-degree theft by deception, US currency, July 16, $45,000, 14000 block Demarie Lane

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, July 15, 700 block US Hwy 72

– harassment, July 15, 600 block US Hwy 31

– unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, July 15, 400 block US Hwy 31 S

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlaful possession of drug paraphernalia, July 15, 1400 block US Hwy 31 N

– harassment, July 16, 1200 block Westbrook

– menacing, July 16, 1700 block W. Elm Street