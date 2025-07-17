Overnight lane closures on I-65 to affect Tennessee River bridge traffic this weekend

Published 10:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Ben Bullard

Some of the contractor’s rigging and scaffolding for work under the I-65 Tennessee River Bridges can be seen in this 2024. Photo courtesy ALDOT

Ongoing work at the twin bridges spanning the Tennessee River on Interstate 65 will require lane closures this weekend south of Limestone County. 

From 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 21, subcontractors for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will implement single-lane closures to facilitate work on bridge rails and guardrails. The closures mark the second traffic control measure at the bridge crossing within a week’s time; ALDOT also authorized similar single-lane closures during the evening and overnight hour between July 17-18. 

During the Sunday evening work period, subcontractors will work first on the northbound bridge, before shifting their operations over to the southbound bridge. The single-lane closures that are expected to affect both travel directions are contingent on favorable weather on Sunday.

“ALDOT currently anticipates contractor Cekra completing the $23.7 million Tennessee River Bridges rehabilitation this fall,” the agency said in its announcement. “The project, which includes repairing concrete and cleaning, painting, and repairing structural steel on the 50-year-old bridges, remains ahead of schedule.”

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like