Overnight lane closures on I-65 to affect Tennessee River bridge traffic this weekend Published 10:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Ongoing work at the twin bridges spanning the Tennessee River on Interstate 65 will require lane closures this weekend south of Limestone County.

From 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 21, subcontractors for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will implement single-lane closures to facilitate work on bridge rails and guardrails. The closures mark the second traffic control measure at the bridge crossing within a week’s time; ALDOT also authorized similar single-lane closures during the evening and overnight hour between July 17-18.

During the Sunday evening work period, subcontractors will work first on the northbound bridge, before shifting their operations over to the southbound bridge. The single-lane closures that are expected to affect both travel directions are contingent on favorable weather on Sunday.

“ALDOT currently anticipates contractor Cekra completing the $23.7 million Tennessee River Bridges rehabilitation this fall,” the agency said in its announcement. “The project, which includes repairing concrete and cleaning, painting, and repairing structural steel on the 50-year-old bridges, remains ahead of schedule.”