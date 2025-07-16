Savings in store: Local shoppers pre for Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday this weekend Published 8:19 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

There’s a weekend of back-to-school savings in store for local families in Limestone County and all across Alabama.

From Friday through Sunday this weekend, the 20th annual Alabama Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will offer parents a welcome break at the cash register as they gear their families up for the start of fall classes.

During the three-day tax holiday, shoppers can purchase eligible school supplies — plus computers, books, and clothing — and all of it, for three days only, free from Alabama’s typical statewide 4 percent state sales or use tax. The Limestone County Commission, along with the cities of Athens, Elkmont, and Ardmore, are also joining in, waiving their local sales taxes for qualifying purchases all weekend long.

While the sales tax holiday is aimed at back-to-school shoppers, any consumer also can benefit from this weekend’s savings. A vast range of items including diapers, printer ink, flash drives and art supplies all are exempt from local and state sales taxes during the three-day tax holiday.

“This tax holiday makes a real difference for Alabama families and our retailers alike,” said Rick Brown, president of the Alabama Retail Association. “It not only lowers the cost of essential school items for parents but also drives valuable sales for local stores which strengthens our economy.”

The 20th annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 18, and conclude at midnight on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

In all, more than 300 cities and counties across Alabama will waive their local sales taxes to take part in the cost-savings event. To view all the municipalities participating in this year’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, visit the state Department of Revenue’s event page online at https://www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/alabama-back-to-school-sales-tax-holiday-participating-localities/.