LOCAL SWIMMING: Athens Gators edge Florence for meet victory Published 1:19 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Athens Gators swim team picked up a razor-thin meet win — 326 points against 302 — against Florence earlier this month.

See top results below.

Girls 8U 50 Yd Free

1st Lyvie Garris

Girls 9/10 100 Yd Free

2nd Anni Plitsch

3rd Riley Walters

Boys 9/10 100 Yd Free

1st Harry Kauffman

3rd JT Horn

Girls 11/12 100 Yd Free

1st Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 11/12 100 Yd Free

1st Davis Doyle

2nd Ryan Plitsch

3rd Reid McDowell

Girls 13/14 100 Yd Free

2nd Blake Sherron

Girls 15/18 100 Yd Free

1st Naina Figueroa

2nd Anna Talley

3rd Savannah Hargrove

Girls 9/10 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Catherine Evans, Anni Plitsch, Anneliese Newman, Riley Walters

2nd Jared Kate Quinn, Maddison Benton, Mara Johnson, Aria Wilkie

3rd Eliza Wilder, Emma Sandmeyer, Lottie Sandmeyer, Sydney Ruff

Boys 9/10 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Brooks Bullock, JT Horn, Harry Kauffman, Miles Pepper

2nd Thorsten Clark, Davis Peters, Aiden Carroll, Britton Taylor

Girls 11/12 200 Yd Medley Relay

2nd Anna Maher, Hannah Shirley, Delta Mae Brumfield, Sylvia Rolofson

Boys 11/12 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Davis Doyle, Tyler Carroll, Reid McDowell, Ryan Plitsch

2nd Mason Miller, Calvin Byington, Miles Sandmeyer, Sam Robinson

Girls 13/14 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Aubrie Plitschi, Blake Sherron, Carolyn Weldy, Kadence Miller

Boys 13/14 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Cruz Darden, Brooks Bullock, Winn Baswell, Levi Ausley

Girls 15/18 200 Yd Medley Relay

1st Savannah Hargrove, Anna Talley, Naina Figueroa, Emmalia Millsap

Boys 15/18 200 Yd Medley Relay

2nd Houston McLaughlin, Kayden Ausley, Emerson Powless, Tyler Sampieri

Girls 6U 25 Yd Free

1st Charlotte Hopper

2nd Mikki Walters

Girls 7/8 25 Yd Free

1st Madolyn Taylor

2nd Lyvie Garris

3rd Emily Evans

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Free

1st Catherine Evans

2nd Hannah Shirley

3rd Anna Maher

Boys 9/10 50 Yd Free

2nd JT Horn

3rd Miles Pepper

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Free

1st Davis Doyle

2nd Ryan Plitsch

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Free

1st Blake Sherron

3rd Tori White

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Free

2nd Winn Baswell

Girls 15/18 50 Yd Free

1st Naina Figueroa

3rd Anna Talley

Girls 8U 25 Yd Breast

2nd Madolyn Taylor

3rd Charlotte Hopper

Boys 8U 25 Yd Breast

1st Foster Bradford

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Breast

2nd Anni Plitsch

3rd Emma Sandmeyer

Boys 9/10 50 Yd Breast

1st Harry Kauffman

2nd Miles Pepper

3rd JT Horn

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Breast

2nd Tyler Carroll

3rd Reid McDowell

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Breast

3rd Aubrie Plitsch

Girls 15/18 50 Yd Breast

1st Anna Talley

3rd Jenny White

Boys 15/18 50 Yd Breast

3rd Hunter Lainey

Girls 6U 25 Yd Back

1st Charlotte Hopper

3rd Mikki Walters

Girls 7/8 25 Yd Back

1st Emily Evans

3rd Paisley Wells

Boys 7/8 25 Yd Back

3rd Foster Bradford

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Back

1st Catherine Evans

2nd Riley Walters

3rd Lottie Sandmeyer

Boys 9/10 50 Yd Back

1st Harry Kauffman

3rd Miles Pepper

Girls 11/12 50 Yd Back

2nd Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Back

1st Davis Doyle

3rd Miles Sandmeyer

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Back

2nd Blake Sherron

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Back

1st Levi Ausley

3rd Cruz Dardon

Girls 15/18 50 Yd Back

2nd Savannah Hargrove

Boys 15/18 50 Yd Back

2nd Kayden Ausley

Girls 8U 25 Yd Butterfly

1st Madolyn Taylor

2nd Josie Jarvis

Boys 8U 25 Yd Butterfly

2nd Gil Kauffman

Girls 9/10 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Anni Plitsch

3rd Catherine Evans

Boys 9/10 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Aidan Carroll

Girls 11/12 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Delta Mae Brumfield

Boys 11/12 50 Yd Butterfly

1st Ryan Plitsch

2nd Reid McDowell

3rd Miles Sandmeyer

Girls 13/14 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Aubrie Plitsch

3rd Caroline Weldy

Boys 13/14 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Winn Baswell

3rd Alexander McConnell

Girls 15/18 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Naina Figueroa

Boys 15/18 50 Yd Butterfly

2nd Kayden Ausley

8U Mixed 100 Yd Free Relay

1st Emily Evans, Taylor Wilkes, Gideon Johnson, Charlotte Hopper

2nd Madolyn Taylor, Foster Bradford, Lyvie Garris, Gil Kauffman

9/10 Mixed 200 Yd Free Relay

1st Miles Pepper, Riley Walters, Cathrine Evans, Harry Kauffman

2nd Mara Johnson, Britton Taylor, Aiden Carroll, Sydney Ruff

3rd Aria Wilkie, Brooks Bullock, Maddison Benton, JT Horn

11/12 Mixed 200 Yd Free Relay

1st Davis Doyle, Anni Plitsch, Delta Mae Brumfield, Ryan Plitsch

2nd Mason Miller, Emma Sandmeyer, Lottie Sandmeyer, Reid McDowell

13/14 Mixed 200 Yd Free Relay

2nd Levi Ausley, Winn Baswell, Aubrie Plitsch, Blake Sherron

3rd Grant Buckner, Caroline Weldy, Cruz Dardon, Kadence Miller

15/18 Mixed 200 Yd Free Relay

2nd Naina Figueroa, Anna Talley, Emerson Powless, Kayden Ausley

3rd Tyler Sampieri, Emmalia Millsap, Savannah Hargrove, Houston McLaughlin