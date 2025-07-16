LOCAL SPORTS: Limestone County 10U All-Stars win World Series title Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Limestone County 10U All-Stars are World Series champions — deservedly so.

The talented group accumulated a 7-1 record at the All-American Youth Sports (AAYS) Softball World Series in Hoover earlier this month to bring home the hardware.

Back-to-back, one-run victories over top-seeded Neshoba — 9-8 in the semifinals and 6-5 in the finals — capped the impressive showing for the Limestone County All-Stars.

The team, which also won the state tournament following a 13-1 showing, is comprised of Brylee Holt, Hazeleigh Clem, Kinley Wynn, Layla Pressnell, Lexi Wheeler, Marielle Davis, Lily Carter, Maggie Beddingfield, Mattilea Taylor, Rylynn Hines and coached by Chris Holt, Keith Clem, Steven Wheeler, Patrick Wynn and Dustin Pressnell.

The team avenged each loss en route to winning both titles.