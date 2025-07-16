First Responders Softball Tournament set for Aug. 16; sponsorship deadline July 21 Published 5:50 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Athens Police Department and Athens Fire & Rescue are excited to announce the upcoming 2025 First Responders Softball Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at the North Pod of the Athens Sportsplex. This annual event brings together local first responders, as well as first responders from across the region, for a day of charity, camaraderie and community engagement.

“Our departments have always worked well together, so we have always thought of things to do together outside of work,” said Detective Joe McClanahan with APD. “Of course, we share a passion to help our community, but a lot of our guys share a passion for softball as well. The first year we did the tournament, we raised money to help an officer here at APD get a service dog. This year’s tournament will benefit the annual Shop with a Firefighter and our Christmas Day presents giveaway.”

The Athens Fire & Rescue Auxiliary’s Annual Shop with a Firefighter event pairs firefighters with local families and children from the community for a special holiday shopping experience. Children learn about the importance of budgeting and the difference between wants and needs, as they can spend half of the money they receive on toys or games and half on necessities.

The Athens Police Department’s Christmas Day presents giveaway also brings joy to families in need. For several years, APD has bought toys to pass out while on their shifts on Christmas morning. Both events embody the spirit of the Athens community and giving that makes this tournament what it is.

The tournament is open to teams consisting of 7 out of 10 players being first responders, and church teams are also welcome to join.

“We work so closely with APD, and we all know each other so well, that you’ll definitely hear some trash talking going on,” said AFR Chief James Hand. “It’s obviously all in good fun, and it’s for a great cause, so it’s going to be pretty competitive. We’re grateful to have such a great relationship with all of the local first responders, and this is just one way for us to continue to build on those relationships while giving back to the community.”

To register a team, please fill out the attached form and make checks payable to: Athens Police Department Reserves. Mail the registration form and check to:

Athens Police Department

Attn: Det. Joe McClanahan

951 E. Hobbs St.

Athens, AL 35611

Businesses interested in supporting the tournament can sponsor the event and receive a fence promotion to market their services. The sponsorship deadline is July 21. For more information, please contact Detective Joe McClanahan or Driver/EMT Martin Ezell at 256-777-2947.