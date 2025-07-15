Incidents/arrests for Thursday, July 10-Sunday, July 13, 2025 Published 11:53 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

July 10, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Elkton Road, 800 block SW Rockhouse Road, Black Road/Elkton Road, Hwy 251/Bartlett Road, 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 17000 block Pamela Drive

Animal related/livestock- 11000 block New Cut Road, 29000 block Amys Circle (2 calls), 12000 block Burgreen Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Mooresville Road

Prowler- 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road

Disturbance- 11000 block W School House Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 14000 block Lipscomb Road, 24000 block Chadwick Drive

July 11, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Zehner Road, 17000 block East Limestone Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 29000 block Liberty Way, 12000 block Dickens Lane, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, McCulley Mill Road/Pepper Road, Elk River Mills Road/Broke Road, 12000 block Lentzville Road, AL Hwy 251/Wooley Springs Road, 11000 block Neely Road

Animal related/livestock- 8000 block Cosby Road

Traffic accident- Hwy 251/Bethel, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road

Intoxicated person- 6000 block Greenbrier Pkwy

Burglary- 19000 block AL Hwy 99

Disturbance- 17000 block Parker Road, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 24000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Walker Drive, 16000 block Shaw Road

Nuisance/loud music- 13000 block Virginia Court

July 12, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Baker Hill Road/New Cut Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 1000 block US Hwy 31, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, 25000 block Gray Stone Drive, US Hwy 72/Zehner Road

Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Thach Road

Traffic accident- Jennings Chapel Road/East Limestone Road, Baker Hill Road/New Cut Road

Reckless/drag racing- Shipley Hollow Road

Assault- 13000 block Dickens Lane

Theft- 22000 block Bill Walker Road

Recovery- AL Hwy 53/Turney Lane

Disturbance- 20000 block Riverview Drive, Page Sod Way/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Ravenel Drive

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane

Criminal Mischief- 14000 block Quinn Road

Alarm- 13000 block Dickens Lane, 19000 block Meadows Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Landview Lane, 11000 block Waterman Lane

July 13, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 300 block Elm Street, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, Cox Road/Us Hwy 72, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, 28000 block White Chapel Lane

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Traffic accident- 8000 block Blue Springs Drive

Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Hwy 251/Van Dyke Road

Theft- 28000 block Indian Springs Road

Burglary- 15000 block Sanderson Lane

Disturbance- 15000 block Oneal Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 15000 block Zehner Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

Unwanted guest- 26000 block Mooresville Road

Alarm- 18000 block Lydia Corey Road, 5000 block Warren Drive, 14000 block Sara Beth Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Labarron Bender, Athens: warrant with case, second-degree making terrorist threat

– Jacob Goode, Elkmont: third-degree assault- aggravated assault, assault with bodily fluids

– Aaron Skipworth, Ardmore: impersonating peace officer

– Deon Benimon, Nashville: fourth-degree theft, third-degree forgery- other objects, identity theft

– Monica Bishop, Huntsville: first-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, unlawful distribution of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, attempt to elude by any means

– Betty Cain, Elkmont: driving under the influence (controlled substance)

– Leonard Gordon III, Decatur: possession of controlled substance

– Samantha Harbin, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Michael Johnson, Athens: non-support- child

– Raymond Madison, Bay Minette: indecent exposure

– Raymond Mitchell, Lewisburg, Tenn.: driving under the influence (alcohol), driving while license suspended/revoked

– Jonathan Moore, Athens: first-degree robbery

– Terry Newman, Athens: sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years

– Raekwon Smith, Decatur: driving under the influence (combined), possession of controlled substance

– Richard Stokley, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Alexandra Thurman, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Kamri Wilson, Toney: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft, first-degree theft

– Labarron Bender, Athens: disorderly conduct

– Samuel Buchanan, Toney: possession of deadly weapon, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation, second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault- family, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation

– Xzavier Coleman, Selma: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Keith Griffin, Athens: third-degree retail theft

– Jaime Hernandez, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Anna McWhorter, Decatur: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Raymond Mitchell, Columbia, Tenn.: speeding

– Kristen Pinchock, Ardmore: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Jason Shelton, Toney: second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts

possession of controlled substance

– Alexis Vasquez Cruz, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Jesus Cortes, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Jairus Ervin, Athens: obstruction of governmental operations, resisting arrest

– Thomas Petty, Athens: resisting arrest, obstructing justice using a false identity

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Friday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Shawn Abbhram Parmley: no drivers license in possession, drivers license suspended, third-degree domestic violence- assault, fourth-degree theft

– Charles Hendrix Moore Jr.: possession of drug paraphernalia

– Cortney Terrell Johnson: menacing

– Kiyler Sebastion Bullion: fourth-degree theft

– Keith Alexander Griffin: second-degree stalking, harassment

– Joshua Douglas Cochran: driving under the influence

– Javar Antonio White: speeding

– Jaime Moiseis Hernandez: driving under the influence

– Jeremy Cordell Holloway: driving under the influence

– Shawtina Michelle Long: driving under the influence

– Oscar Rolando Guitierez: driving under the influence

– Ryonna Meshell Merritt: driving under the influence

– Cristian Martinez Ortiz: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Haley Ann Garrett: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Travares Lamont Malone: driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana

– Robert Terrence Saint: driving under the influence

– Phillip Zebidia Smith: driving under the influence

– Jorge Alfredo Pacheco Choy: driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– third-degree criminal mischief, window, July 10, $100, 1400 block N. Malone Street

– third-degree retail theft, meat, July 10, $100, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

– theft of property, harassment; iphone 14, July 11, $500, 1700 block S. Jefferson Street

– first-degree theft by deception, US currency, July 11, $3,500, 900 block S. Clinton Street

– third-degree retail theft, purses/handbags/wallets, July 11, $300, 1000 block Kelli Drive

– forgery, theft of property: checks, Stihl chainsaw, July 12, $1,695, 300 block Kingswood Drive

– theft by deception, US currency, July 12, $3,090, 18000 block N. Jefferson Street

– third-degree criminal mischief, window to trailer, July 12, $100, 500 block Old Decatur Road

– third-degree retail theft, merchandise, July 12, $1, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Sig Sauer 380 Rose Edition pistol, July 12, $900, 700 block S. Clinton Street

– third-degree retail theft, 20pk Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper, Febreze, July 12, $45,80, 17000 block Us Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– harassing communications, July 11, 100 block Virginia Drive

– fraudulent use of credit/debit card, July 12, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W

– harassment, July 12, Athens

– menacing, July 13, 1100 block S Jefferson Street