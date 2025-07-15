Incidents/arrests for Thursday, July 10-Sunday, July 13, 2025
County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.
July 10, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Elkton Road, 800 block SW Rockhouse Road, Black Road/Elkton Road, Hwy 251/Bartlett Road, 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 17000 block Pamela Drive
Animal related/livestock- 11000 block New Cut Road, 29000 block Amys Circle (2 calls), 12000 block Burgreen Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Mooresville Road
Prowler- 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road
Disturbance- 11000 block W School House Road, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 14000 block Lipscomb Road, 24000 block Chadwick Drive
July 11, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Zehner Road, 17000 block East Limestone Road, 18000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 29000 block Liberty Way, 12000 block Dickens Lane, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, McCulley Mill Road/Pepper Road, Elk River Mills Road/Broke Road, 12000 block Lentzville Road, AL Hwy 251/Wooley Springs Road, 11000 block Neely Road
Animal related/livestock- 8000 block Cosby Road
Traffic accident- Hwy 251/Bethel, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
Intoxicated person- 6000 block Greenbrier Pkwy
Burglary- 19000 block AL Hwy 99
Disturbance- 17000 block Parker Road, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane
Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 24000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Walker Drive, 16000 block Shaw Road
Nuisance/loud music- 13000 block Virginia Court
July 12, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Baker Hill Road/New Cut Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 1000 block US Hwy 31, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane, 25000 block Gray Stone Drive, US Hwy 72/Zehner Road
Animal related/livestock- 24000 block Thach Road
Traffic accident- Jennings Chapel Road/East Limestone Road, Baker Hill Road/New Cut Road
Reckless/drag racing- Shipley Hollow Road
Assault- 13000 block Dickens Lane
Theft- 22000 block Bill Walker Road
Recovery- AL Hwy 53/Turney Lane
Disturbance- 20000 block Riverview Drive, Page Sod Way/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Ravenel Drive
Unwanted guest- 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane
Criminal Mischief- 14000 block Quinn Road
Alarm- 13000 block Dickens Lane, 19000 block Meadows Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72
Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Landview Lane, 11000 block Waterman Lane
July 13, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 300 block Elm Street, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, Cox Road/Us Hwy 72, Grubbs Road/Hammons Road, 28000 block White Chapel Lane
Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
Traffic accident- 8000 block Blue Springs Drive
Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Hwy 251/Van Dyke Road
Theft- 28000 block Indian Springs Road
Burglary- 15000 block Sanderson Lane
Disturbance- 15000 block Oneal Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 15000 block Zehner Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
Unwanted guest- 26000 block Mooresville Road
Alarm- 18000 block Lydia Corey Road, 5000 block Warren Drive, 14000 block Sara Beth Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– Labarron Bender, Athens: warrant with case, second-degree making terrorist threat
– Jacob Goode, Elkmont: third-degree assault- aggravated assault, assault with bodily fluids
– Aaron Skipworth, Ardmore: impersonating peace officer
– Deon Benimon, Nashville: fourth-degree theft, third-degree forgery- other objects, identity theft
– Monica Bishop, Huntsville: first-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, unlawful distribution of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, attempt to elude by any means
– Betty Cain, Elkmont: driving under the influence (controlled substance)
– Leonard Gordon III, Decatur: possession of controlled substance
– Samantha Harbin, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Michael Johnson, Athens: non-support- child
– Raymond Madison, Bay Minette: indecent exposure
– Raymond Mitchell, Lewisburg, Tenn.: driving under the influence (alcohol), driving while license suspended/revoked
– Jonathan Moore, Athens: first-degree robbery
– Terry Newman, Athens: sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years
– Raekwon Smith, Decatur: driving under the influence (combined), possession of controlled substance
– Richard Stokley, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Alexandra Thurman, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Kamri Wilson, Toney: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft, first-degree theft
– Labarron Bender, Athens: disorderly conduct
– Samuel Buchanan, Toney: possession of deadly weapon, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation, second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault- family, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation
– Xzavier Coleman, Selma: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Keith Griffin, Athens: third-degree retail theft
– Jaime Hernandez, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Anna McWhorter, Decatur: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Raymond Mitchell, Columbia, Tenn.: speeding
– Kristen Pinchock, Ardmore: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Jason Shelton, Toney: second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts
possession of controlled substance
– Alexis Vasquez Cruz, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Jesus Cortes, Athens: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Jairus Ervin, Athens: obstruction of governmental operations, resisting arrest
– Thomas Petty, Athens: resisting arrest, obstructing justice using a false identity
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Friday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– Shawn Abbhram Parmley: no drivers license in possession, drivers license suspended, third-degree domestic violence- assault, fourth-degree theft
– Charles Hendrix Moore Jr.: possession of drug paraphernalia
– Cortney Terrell Johnson: menacing
– Kiyler Sebastion Bullion: fourth-degree theft
– Keith Alexander Griffin: second-degree stalking, harassment
– Joshua Douglas Cochran: driving under the influence
– Javar Antonio White: speeding
– Jaime Moiseis Hernandez: driving under the influence
– Jeremy Cordell Holloway: driving under the influence
– Shawtina Michelle Long: driving under the influence
– Oscar Rolando Guitierez: driving under the influence
– Ryonna Meshell Merritt: driving under the influence
– Cristian Martinez Ortiz: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Haley Ann Garrett: third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– Travares Lamont Malone: driving under the influence, second-degree possession of marijuana
– Robert Terrence Saint: driving under the influence
– Phillip Zebidia Smith: driving under the influence
– Jorge Alfredo Pacheco Choy: driving under the influence
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.
– third-degree criminal mischief, window, July 10, $100, 1400 block N. Malone Street
– third-degree retail theft, meat, July 10, $100, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
– theft of property, harassment; iphone 14, July 11, $500, 1700 block S. Jefferson Street
– first-degree theft by deception, US currency, July 11, $3,500, 900 block S. Clinton Street
– third-degree retail theft, purses/handbags/wallets, July 11, $300, 1000 block Kelli Drive
– forgery, theft of property: checks, Stihl chainsaw, July 12, $1,695, 300 block Kingswood Drive
– theft by deception, US currency, July 12, $3,090, 18000 block N. Jefferson Street
– third-degree criminal mischief, window to trailer, July 12, $100, 500 block Old Decatur Road
– third-degree retail theft, merchandise, July 12, $1, 1000 block US Hwy 72
– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Sig Sauer 380 Rose Edition pistol, July 12, $900, 700 block S. Clinton Street
– third-degree retail theft, 20pk Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper, Febreze, July 12, $45,80, 17000 block Us Hwy 72
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.
– harassing communications, July 11, 100 block Virginia Drive
– fraudulent use of credit/debit card, July 12, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W
– harassment, July 12, Athens
– menacing, July 13, 1100 block S Jefferson Street