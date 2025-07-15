Athens-Limestone Hospital moves dispatch operations to 911 Center Published 7:47 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A change in dispatch services that begins this month for Athens-Limestone Hospital is set to streamline the response process for local emergency services.

From July 8 onward, Athens-Limestone Hospital EMS dispatch operations have been relocated to the Athens-Limestone 911 Center, a move aimed at “enhancing collaboration and strengthening emergency response capabilities,” according to the hospital.

The new arrangement marks the first move by a local agency into a co-location setup with the Athens-Limestone 911 Center. Placing EMS dispatch services at the center, said hospital marketing director Susan Claborn in a release, “allows for quicker communication between agencies, streamlined coordination, and, ultimately, faster response times during critical emergencies.”

Though the change enhances dispatchers’ ease of operation, the public should experience no disruption because of the move. The process for requesting emergency medical services, said the hospital, will remain “exactly the same,” with all 911 calls continuing to be received and processed through the Athens-Limestone 911 Center.

“This partnership is a major step forward in enhancing public safety,” said Brandon Wallace, Director of the Athens-Limestone 911 Center. “Having EMS Dispatch under the same roof means we can work in real time to make every second count.”

“This collaboration allows us to serve our community more efficiently and continue delivering the excellent care our patients rely on,” said Bret McGill, Director of EMS at Athens-Limestone Hospital, said in announcing the move. “It’s a win for everyone in Limestone County.”