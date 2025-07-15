ALEA: No highway fatalities in Limestone County during July 4 travel weekend Published 8:44 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Though a local waterway fatality tragically marred the ending to an otherwise safe July 4 weekend on area roads, lakes, and rivers, Limestone County emerged from the busy holiday travel period mostly free from serious reported accidents.

According to July 4 traffic and boating statistics released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), none of the seven boating accidents that were reported statewide occurred in Limestone County during the July 4 holiday period.

ALEA defines the July 4 holiday period as beginning after midnight on Thursday, July 3, and concluding at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 6.

On Monday, July 7, a watercraft accident on the Elk River claimed the life of a 17 year-old juvenile in Limestone County, but the tragedy occurred a day after ALEA’s holiday reporting period had ended, and so was not included in its July 4 holiday data.

ALEA’s highway and marine patrol enforcement results from the Fourth of July travel period reflect the agency’s “clear focus,” according to ALEA: “to save lives through proactive enforcement and education.”

Over the four-day holiday period, seven Alabama boating accidents were investigated (occurring on Lake Martin, Smith Lake, Logan Martin Lake, Guntersville Lake, Lake Eufaula and Coden Bayou), with zero boating fatalities reported. One non-boating fatality (drowning) was reported on July 5, at Chickasabogue Creek in Mobile County.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol enforcement efforts resulted in:

749 Vessel Stops

223 Citations Issued

1,074 Warnings Issued

8 Boating Under the Influence (BUI) Arrests

Most common violations included: Failing to Register/Properly Display Registration, Operating

a Vessel Without a License, Insufficient Personal Flotation Devices, Improper Navigation

Lights, Careless Operation and Failure to Use Emergency Cut-Off Switch.

ALEA Troopers also focused on educating the public and enforcing Alabama’s newest boating

safety laws. During the weekend:

83 Warnings were issued to non-residents operating without required certification

77 Warnings were issued for violations of Alabama’s Proximity Law

5 Warnings were issued for Wake Sport Violations, specific to five Alabama lakes (Shoal Creek, Lake Martin, Lake Wedowee, Smith Lake and Weiss Lake)

During the holiday travel period, Troopers assigned to ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division responded to 314 statewide traffic crashes that resulted in 155 injuries and 12 fatalities. The fatal crashes occurred in Dekalb, Mobile, Dale, Greene, Blount, Cleburne, Cullman and Montgomery counties.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol enforcement efforts resulted in:

2,826 Speeding Citations Issued

394 Seat Belt Citations Issued

19 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Arrests

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives during the holiday weekend,” said ALEA secretary Hal Taylor in a release accompanying the data. “Every life lost is a tragic reminder of why our mission is critical. At ALEA, we are committed to doing everything within our power to prevent such tragedies through education, enforcement and tireless dedication to public safety on both the waterways and roadways.”

The agency said it will continue enforcement operations and public safety initiatives throughout the summer in Alabama, with a particular focus on “high-traffic weekends” in the hope of reducing vehicle crashes and related injuries and fatalities.

For more information on boating and highway safety in Alabama, visit www.ALEA.gov.