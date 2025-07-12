(Letter to the editor) Response to ‘No Kings’ coverage Published 7:28 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

I was just sitting here reading the Athens News-Courier and to see that your newspaper gave this local gathering for protest, No Kings, front page news.

Why did you not give Biden front page news when he was letting millions of illegal immigrants into our country?

These Democrats took a beating at the polls and they are nothing but a bunch of poor losers.

I really don’t think I will see my letter in your newspaper because it is not hard to see which side you are on. To these Democrats I would like to say “no one wanted you,” so just get used to it. You lost.

Larry Terry, Limestone County