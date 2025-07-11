Tomato Sandwich Day & ‘Greater Mater’ Competition come to Athens Farmers Market on Saturday Published 12:30 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

The time is ripe for indulging your taste for tomatoes, and in Athens this weekend, the Athens Farmers Market is giving ‘mater fans a chance to do just that.

A double slice of tomato fun is coming on Saturday, July 12 to the Athens Farmers Market, where both the Tomato Sandwich Day and the Greater Mater Competition will celebrate all things relating to the juicy red fruit (or vegetable, as its savory-flavored defenders like to maintain).

In partnership with the market, the Limestone County Extension Office will host the 3rd Annual Greater Mater Competition, a friendly contest to find the best homegrown tomatoes in the area.

Local growers are invited to bring their tomatoes and enter one or more of the competition’s categories. Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with judging beginning promptly at 9:30 a.m. A $100 prize will be awarded to the winner of each category, and participants do not need to be present to win.

Beyond the competition, visitors can enjoy live music and meet with Master Gardeners and Extension Agents, who will be on site to answer your home and garden questions.

There’s no cost to take part in Saturday’s free festivities, which even include free tomato sandwiches (for as long as supplies last — so don’t be late!)