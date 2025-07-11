Third alleged Limestone County shooting this week lands 83-year-old Athens man in jail Published 2:54 am Friday, July 11, 2025

An 83-year-old Athens man faces a count of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a victim in the back, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Athens resident Charles Lynn Lewis was arrested on Wednesday, July 9, after investigators with the LCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 15000 block of Sanderson Lane.

LCSO said the victim had placed an earlier 911 call from the residence, telling responders that he had been “shot in the back by his father,” the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrived at the scene and took Lewis into custody, after he was “found in possession of the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting.”

“Based on physical evidence and witness statements, investigators determined that Lewis had lured the victim to the scene due to an ongoing personal dispute,” LCSO said in a stated posted to Facebook. “Upon arrival, Lewis reportedly told the victim he intended to kill him before producing a handgun. As the victim attempted to flee, Lewis fired two shots, striking the victim once in the back.”

After executing the search warrant, “probable cause was established to charge Lewis with attempted murder,” the statement added. “He was transported to the Limestone County Jail, where he is being held. Bond will be set at a later date.”

“This marks the third shooting in just three days here in Limestone County, and while that fact is troubling, I want our community to know that our deputies and investigators have worked tirelessly to respond quickly, gather the facts, and hold those responsible accountable,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in the statement. “In this most recent case, their swift action led to the suspect’s arrest and ensured that critical evidence was secured. I’m proud of the professionalism and dedication our team continues to show under pressure. Our office remains committed to doing everything we can to protect Limestone County’s citizens and pursue justice for victims of violent crime.”

Earlier this week, two Athens men were charged with attempted murder in connection with a separate incident involving an alleged dispute over a damaged vehicle. The victim in that case, who allegedly was shot in the face on Monday, July 7, sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to LCSO.

Previously, deputies arrested 18 year-old Sheldyn Jamyson Hobbs Jr. of Athens in connection with another alleged shooting on Sunday (July 6). Responding to a call in the 12000 block of Dickens Lane, deputies found a victim in a vehicle at the scene, who had sustained “serious injuries” and was subsequently airlifted for emergency treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators located Hobbs’ vehicle the following day and, after establishing a secure surveillance perimeter, made a traffic stop and arrested Hobbs without incident when he was seen leaving a residence in the area. Hobbs faces a single count of attempted murder, as well as a single count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Like the other alleged local shootings this week, the sheriff’s office said it regards the case as “an isolated incident stemming from a previous altercation, and assures the public there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

In connection with the ongoing investigation into Hobbs’ arrest, LCSO asks that anyone who lives in the Copperfield Subdivision review their home security footage for suspicious activity occurring between 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, and 12 a.m. on Monday, July 7. Contact Investigator Pierce at 256-232-0111 if you have relevant footage or information to share.