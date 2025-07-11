Senior menus for July 14-18, 2025 Published 3:00 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Limestone County Council on Aging

Office: 256-233-6412. Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers open 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Senior menus

Week of July 14-18

Monday: Tropical Juice, Salisbury Steak with Gravy, Delmonico Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Whole Grain White Roll, Fudge Round, Milk, Margarine.

Tuesday: Grape Juice, Smoked Sausage/Bun, Red Beans and Rice, Broccoli and Cheese, Mississippi Mud Pudding, Milk/Chocolate Milk, Onion Packet, Mustard, Ketchup.

Wednesday: Apple Juice, White BBQ Chicken, Country Corn, Mixed Greens, Cornbread, Rosey Applesauce, Milk/Buttermilk, Margarine.

Thursday: Sloppy Joe, Au Gratin Potatoes, Capri Vegetables, Fresh Fruit, Hamburger Bun, White Cake, Milk.

Friday: Chef Salad: Diced Turkey, Chef Salad Mix, Ranch/Diet Italian Dressing, Black Bean and Corn Salad, Saltine Crackers ( 2 Packs), Shortbread Cookies, Milk.

Announcements

— Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs? Contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information.

— Transportation available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.

— Shopping trips are now running two days a week. Call in advance to schedule.