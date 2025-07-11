Incidents/arrests July 7-9, 2025
Published 10:11 am Friday, July 11, 2025
County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.
July 7, 2025
Trending
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Clem Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Elkton Road/New Garden Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 26000 block Johnson Lane
Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 7000 block Vivians Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 20000 block River View Drive, 17000 block Cross Key Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99
Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Beatline Road
Email newsletter signup
Reckless/drag racing- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Missing person- 16000 block Neely Hill Loop
Forgery- 10000 block Stewart Road
Trending
Disturbance- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 1000 block Cain Drive
Harassment- 26000 block Miller Lane
Unwanted guest- 23000 block Memory Way
PFA remove and exclude- 500 block Elkton Street
Criminal mischief- Evans Road/Reid Road
Search warrant- 12000 block Dickens Lane
Alarm- 14000 block Mooresville Road, 23000 block Nick Davis Road
July 8, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Cross Key Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Black Road/Looney Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Nick Davis Road/Newby Chapel Road, 17000 block Blue Springs Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99 Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Gatlin Road, 19000 block Neely Road, 13000 block New Cut Road, 26000 block Persimmon Tree Road, 17000 block Sewell Road, 26000 block Hunter Gates Road
Intoxicated driver- 15000 block East Limestone Road
Shooting- 11000 block Cowford Road
Prowler- 8000 block US Hwy 72
Criminal mischief- 15000 block Oneal Road
Discharging firearms- 19000 block Airfield Street
July 9, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 25000 block Elkton Road, Alma Lane, 27000 block Jeffrey Lee Lane, 25000 block Elkton Road, 1000 block Arrowhead Landing Road, Poplar Point Road/Poplar Point Loop, 12000 block Sommers Road, Mooresville Road/Pepper Road
Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Shaw Road, Garrett Road, 28000 block Monday Road, 11000 block Friend Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd.
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72 EB west of Mooresville Road
Shooting- 15000 block Sanderson Lane
Burglary- 20000 block East Limestone Road
Warrant- 2000 block Lindsay Lane, 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street
Alarm- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 24000 block Lisa Drive, 25000 block Addlestone Drive
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.
– Jacqueline Allen, Athens: attempt- third-degree burglary
– Labarron Bender, Athens: public intoxication, disorderly conduct
– Sheldyn Hobbs Jr., Athens: attempt- murder/non-negligent manslaughter, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
– Derrick Shoulders, Athens: possession of a pistol, unlawful possession with intent to distribute
– Roberto Baldizon Estrada, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Jerry Gulley Jr., Athens: discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
– Bradley Hall, Athens: discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, attempt- murder/non-negligent manslaughter
– Donna Martin, Lester: driving under the influence (alcohol)
– Jonathan Moore, Athens: attempt: murder/non-negligent manslaughter
– Amanda Forbes, Hazel Green: public intoxication
– Charles Lewis, Athens: attempt- murder/non-negligent manslaughter
– Zachary McMeans, Athens: possession of controlled substance, cruelty to animals, first-degree theft, second-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– James McMillan, Athens: non-support- child
– Aerastophaniey Moore, Athens: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– Lisa Morris, Elkmont: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
– David Stewart Jr., Vinemont: possession of controlled substance
– Benjamen Vining, Ardmore: fourth-degree theft, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.
– Elkmont- third-degree theft, lumber, July 7, $800, 25000 block Smithfield Road
– Athens- third-degree burglary, July 9, $1,300,
– Athens- third-degree burglary, medications, July 9, 20000 block East Limestone Rod
– Ardmore- US currency, US current, July 9, $1,300, 28000 block Hwy 251
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.
– James Edward Thompson: attempting to elude a police officer
– Tyler Dustin Hobbs: third-degree theft- deception, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest
– Mary Natasa Lashonta Noble: unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana
– Daniel Lee Lawler: driving under the influence, tampering with physical evidence
– Quentin Marcel Strong: unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm
– Monique Danshay Mitchell: unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
– Eric Dwain Cole: first-degree retail theft
– Joseph Michael Tyler: driving under the influence
– Hayden Thomas Gibson White: driving under the influence
– Ahmari Kenyon Scott: disorderly conduct, public intoxication
– Jesse Raymond Dixon: public intoxication
– John Dale Mullins: possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana
– Josue Marcial: bond revocation- driving under the influence
– Zachary Wilson McMeans: second-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
– Melissa Lynn Lockard: four counts third-degree burglary
– Hayden Thomas Gibson White: driving under the influence
– Ahmari Kenyon Scott: disorderly conduct, public intoxication
– Jesse Raymond Dixon: public intoxication
– John Dale Mullins: possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.
– third-degree burglary, tools, July 7, $2,408,57, 100 block US Hwy 31
– criminal mischief, busted windshield, July 8, $500, 600 block Camelot Drive
– fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, July 8, $323.50, 1400 block Coffman Drive
– third-degree retail theft, general merchandise and red shopping basket, July 10, $100, 600 block S. Jefferson Street
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.
– unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana; THC pen, seven Delta 9 pre rolls, 9 grams marijuana, July 7, 100 block Cloverleaf Drive
– unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm; 13.50 grams crack cocaine, two burnt marijuana blunts, two bags, one tinfoil bag, one wraps bag, Sig Sauer P365 with loaded magazine, July 7, 22000 block US Hwy 72
– second-degree criminal trespass, July 8, 21000 block Compton Road
– harassment, July 8, 900 block E Hobbs Street
– possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana; 18 grams marijuana; 14.5 tablets, July 9, US hwy 31/Ryan Street
– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, glass bowl pipe with residue, used hypodermic needle, marijuana grinder with marijuana residue, July 9, 300 block Christopher Drive
– harassment, July 10, 1000 block Highland Street