Incidents/arrests July 7-9, 2025 Published 10:11 am Friday, July 11, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

July 7, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Clem Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Elkton Road/New Garden Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 26000 block Johnson Lane

Animal related/livestock- 16000 block Buckskin Drive, 7000 block Vivians Road, 25000 block Mooresville Road, 20000 block River View Drive, 17000 block Cross Key Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Beatline Road

Reckless/drag racing- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Missing person- 16000 block Neely Hill Loop

Forgery- 10000 block Stewart Road

Disturbance- 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, 1000 block Cain Drive

Harassment- 26000 block Miller Lane

Unwanted guest- 23000 block Memory Way

PFA remove and exclude- 500 block Elkton Street

Criminal mischief- Evans Road/Reid Road

Search warrant- 12000 block Dickens Lane

Alarm- 14000 block Mooresville Road, 23000 block Nick Davis Road

July 8, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 14000 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Cross Key Road, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Black Road/Looney Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Nick Davis Road/Newby Chapel Road, 17000 block Blue Springs Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99 Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Gatlin Road, 19000 block Neely Road, 13000 block New Cut Road, 26000 block Persimmon Tree Road, 17000 block Sewell Road, 26000 block Hunter Gates Road

Intoxicated driver- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Shooting- 11000 block Cowford Road

Prowler- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Criminal mischief- 15000 block Oneal Road

Discharging firearms- 19000 block Airfield Street

July 9, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 25000 block Elkton Road, Alma Lane, 27000 block Jeffrey Lee Lane, 25000 block Elkton Road, 1000 block Arrowhead Landing Road, Poplar Point Road/Poplar Point Loop, 12000 block Sommers Road, Mooresville Road/Pepper Road

Animal related/livestock- 11000 block Shaw Road, Garrett Road, 28000 block Monday Road, 11000 block Friend Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd.

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72 EB west of Mooresville Road

Shooting- 15000 block Sanderson Lane

Burglary- 20000 block East Limestone Road

Warrant- 2000 block Lindsay Lane, 100 block Elm Street, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 24000 block Lisa Drive, 25000 block Addlestone Drive

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Jacqueline Allen, Athens: attempt- third-degree burglary

– Labarron Bender, Athens: public intoxication, disorderly conduct

– Sheldyn Hobbs Jr., Athens: attempt- murder/non-negligent manslaughter, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

– Derrick Shoulders, Athens: possession of a pistol, unlawful possession with intent to distribute

– Roberto Baldizon Estrada, Athens: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Jerry Gulley Jr., Athens: discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

– Bradley Hall, Athens: discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, attempt- murder/non-negligent manslaughter

– Donna Martin, Lester: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Jonathan Moore, Athens: attempt: murder/non-negligent manslaughter

– Amanda Forbes, Hazel Green: public intoxication

– Charles Lewis, Athens: attempt- murder/non-negligent manslaughter

– Zachary McMeans, Athens: possession of controlled substance, cruelty to animals, first-degree theft, second-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– James McMillan, Athens: non-support- child

– Aerastophaniey Moore, Athens: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Lisa Morris, Elkmont: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

– David Stewart Jr., Vinemont: possession of controlled substance

– Benjamen Vining, Ardmore: fourth-degree theft, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Elkmont- third-degree theft, lumber, July 7, $800, 25000 block Smithfield Road

– Athens- third-degree burglary, July 9, $1,300,

– Athens- third-degree burglary, medications, July 9, 20000 block East Limestone Rod

– Ardmore- US currency, US current, July 9, $1,300, 28000 block Hwy 251

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– James Edward Thompson: attempting to elude a police officer

– Tyler Dustin Hobbs: third-degree theft- deception, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest

– Mary Natasa Lashonta Noble: unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

– Daniel Lee Lawler: driving under the influence, tampering with physical evidence

– Quentin Marcel Strong: unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

– Monique Danshay Mitchell: unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

– Eric Dwain Cole: first-degree retail theft

– Joseph Michael Tyler: driving under the influence

– Hayden Thomas Gibson White: driving under the influence

– Ahmari Kenyon Scott: disorderly conduct, public intoxication

– Jesse Raymond Dixon: public intoxication

– John Dale Mullins: possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

– Josue Marcial: bond revocation- driving under the influence

– Zachary Wilson McMeans: second-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

– Melissa Lynn Lockard: four counts third-degree burglary

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– third-degree burglary, tools, July 7, $2,408,57, 100 block US Hwy 31

– criminal mischief, busted windshield, July 8, $500, 600 block Camelot Drive

– fourth-degree theft of property, US currency, July 8, $323.50, 1400 block Coffman Drive

– third-degree retail theft, general merchandise and red shopping basket, July 10, $100, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana; THC pen, seven Delta 9 pre rolls, 9 grams marijuana, July 7, 100 block Cloverleaf Drive

– unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm; 13.50 grams crack cocaine, two burnt marijuana blunts, two bags, one tinfoil bag, one wraps bag, Sig Sauer P365 with loaded magazine, July 7, 22000 block US Hwy 72

– second-degree criminal trespass, July 8, 21000 block Compton Road

– harassment, July 8, 900 block E Hobbs Street

– possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana; 18 grams marijuana; 14.5 tablets, July 9, US hwy 31/Ryan Street

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, glass bowl pipe with residue, used hypodermic needle, marijuana grinder with marijuana residue, July 9, 300 block Christopher Drive

– harassment, July 10, 1000 block Highland Street