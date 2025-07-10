Restaurant health scores for June 23-27 Published 12:33 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week June 23-27. The report includes critical items history.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 89

– Soda nozzles with mold

– Follow up, one nozzle still dirty. Cleaned by manager during follow up. Abated

Sonic #3348, 914 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 90

– Soda nozzles with mold

– Follow up, cleaned. Abated

B & K Grocery, 15238 Huntsville Brownsferry, Athens- 91

– Presence of insects

Mapco Express #5212- AL Hwy 99, 28890 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 93

– Shredded cheese left on prep at 54 degrees. Pizza in refrigeration held at 56 degrees. Discarded by management

Chicken Salad Chick, 22175 US Hwy 72, Athens- 93

– No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification of proof of enrollment in approved course

Athens Nutrition, 1001- 1B US Hwy 72, Athens- 94

– No food probe thermometer

Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 95

New China of Athens Inc., 645 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 95

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Deli), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Taco Bell #030271- Jefferson Street, 1112 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 96

PrimeTime Basketball Academy, 27881 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 97

McDonald’s- Madison, 11178 County Line Road, Madison- 97

Sonic Drive-in #6497 (Madison), 11396 County Line Road, Madison- 97

Starbucks Coffee Co., 197 US Hwy 31, Athens- 97

The Vibe Nutrition, 18980 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 98

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1790, 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 98

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Bakery), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 98

Elkmont Senior Nutrition Center, 18890 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 99

Wildcat Nutrition, 28881 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 99

Jon Smith Subs, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 99