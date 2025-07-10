Athens men charged with attempted murder in wake of alleged shooting Published 2:52 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Bradley Joe Hall 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Jonathan Clayton Moore

Two Athens men have been charged with attempted murder following a “targeted shooting” this week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred late Monday (July 7), following an earlier domestic violence call in which a vehicle owned by 50 year-old Athens resident Bradley Joe Hall — who was not a party to the originating dispute, according to law enforcement — allegedly sustained damage.

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the domestic violence call and took Hall’s report. “Hall, who was not involved in the original domestic dispute, warned responding deputies that they ‘better find the offender before him or he would take care of it himself,’” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Hall allegedly contacted another Athens resident, 34 year-old Jonathan Clayton Moore, later Monday evening and “informed him of his intention to kill the person he believed was responsible for damaging his truck,” the sheriff’s office said. “Moore agreed to drive Hall to the area where the [alleged shooting] victim lived.”

According to law enforcement, the pair located the alleged victim walking along the road “around midnight,” whereupon Hall allegedly “exited the vehicle and shot the victim in the face. During the gunfire, an occupied dwelling was also struck. The pair fled the scene, but witnesses were able to describe both the suspects and their vehicle.”

The victim, whose identity law enforcement did not share, sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries, the sheriff’s office stated.

Email newsletter signup

Hall was apprehended at the scene; Moore, after a search that required the Limestone County SWAT Team, was arrested the following Tuesday morning. Hall has been charged with once count of attempted murder and another count of shooting into an occupied dwelling; Moore faces a single charge of attempted murder. Each was booked into the Limestone County Jail pending separate bond settings.

Apprehending Moore took several hours after Hall already had been taken into custody. “Deputy Roland Hipolito quickly located the suspect vehicle and detained Hall at the scene,” said the sheriff’s office. “Moore fled on foot into a nearby cornfield. Deputies and investigators worked through the night and into Tuesday morning searching for Moore, who was eventually located in the 13000 block of Nancy Lou Loop. Moore was armed and refused to exit the residence. The Limestone County SWAT Team was deployed, and Moore was safely taken into custody without incident.”

“I’m extremely proud of the outstanding work by everyone involved in resolving this case,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “Each played a critical role, from our dispatchers and corrections officers to our deputies and investigators. Their dedication, teamwork, and relentless efforts not only brought the suspects into custody but also helped prevent further violence and ensured the safety of our community.”